Douglas Stuart Reveal of Young Mungo Blanket

The beginnings of Stuart, , struck readers and critics alike like love at first sight in a blue sky, a vivid portrayal of an impoverished childhood in Glasgow’s 1980s, and the protagonist’s struggles with an alcoholic mother. Finalist for the National Book Award, he won the prestigious Booker Prize. (Stuart holds dual British and American citizenship and was therefore eligible for both honors; he lives with her husband in Manhattan.) There is no second-year crisis here: Young Mongoose is, on the contrary, a richer history, confirming Stuart’s emerging status as an accomplished stylist. As its editor, Peter Blackstock notes, “Young Mongoose is an extraordinary novel, a book that will live up to the very high expectations set by Shuggie Bath– and even exceed them. It’s a beautiful novel about family love and the dangers of being different in a violent, hyper-masculine world. And with a gay love story at its heart, Young Mongoose is a more explicitly queer book than Shuggie—Douglas writes about how Mungo and James fall in love with a deeply moving tenderness.

Young Mongoose overhaul Romeo and Juliet with two teenagers as protagonists, but the novel is also a larger social canvas. Set in Glasgow in 1992, it evokes religious unrest between Catholics and Protestants in Scotland’s largest city, pummeled by the iron fist of Margaret Thatcher’s tax policy, perpetuating a vicious code of conduct among young men in the working class. Mungo is named for the patron saint of Glasgow, and as Stuart says, “Saint Mungo was also important for the writing of Young Mongoose as Saint Agnes should Shuggie Bain. Religion is closely linked to identity in the city. It is sometimes used to separate the young men of the Glasgow working class into tribes. In some working-class communities, the separation between Catholics and Protestants can start early, ranging from attending different schools to supporting different football teams. Then, for some young men, it can influence the gangs you belong to or the housing programs you fight for.

Stuart is the product of a Catholic and Protestant marriage; Young Mungo ‘s mirror cover image that split. “I am fascinated by tender souls trapped in difficult places,” he says. “I’m in the grip of performative masculinity because when I was younger I was both terrified and terrible about it.”

Over the past 18 months, there has been a dynamic and long-awaited push for greater racial and gender inclusion in the literary world, particularly in the staff of publishing houses, but much less attention has been paid to it. been granted to socio-economic diversity.

“In publishing, we need stronger conversations about class diversity. The class intersects with all other identities; It would help all kinds of diversity, ”observes Stuart. “The working class and the poor are very under-represented in the literary landscape. I don’t think you can understand an era or a generation or a nation until you have equal representation in it.

Education changed everything for Stuart. “I grew up on welfare, but I was lucky enough to grow up in a socialist country where the poorest children had access to higher education. I still left college with a mountain of debt, but the government made me feel like I belonged to higher education, that my future was as bright as that of any child in the world. middle class. In the United States, there is a widespread education and wealth filter among the publishing elites: “If you can’t get education for money here, you’re totally left out of the conversation.”

He “owes a lot” to Alan Hollinghurst: “I devoured every one of his books when I was young. He gave a glimpse of those vibrant gay lives in London, which seemed so far removed from my own reality in Glasgow. ”

Yet Stuart is more of a language pioneer, inventive and daring, exploiting the whims and cadences of speech. “I write for my characters, so it’s important to celebrate the dialect my characters would use,” he says. “I find the regional accents really beautiful and I love the way they challenge and improve the English received. In this, I am always inspired by James Kelman, James Joyce, Agnes Owens, Alan Warner and Toni Morrison. I love the way they do new things with the dialect and the language, how they create new music. “

Shuggie Bath took a decade to write, as Stuart was working full time in the fashion industry. He considers himself self-taught: “As a writer, I was an outsider. I did not have a circle of writer friends. I have often wished I had an MFA. By writing Shuggie Bain, I had to learn my trade on my own, and when I started I had to put to use the only skills I had, which came from fashion and textiles. Fashion demands that you be observant, pay attention to the smallest details, be imaginative, and have the ability to bring together many sources of inspiration and turn them into something new. Textiles taught me faith and patience. He taught me to focus on the slightest gesture, knowing that it will set itself up as a tapestry. I didn’t tell anyone I was writing a book. I created space for myself to fail, and the first draft was 1,800 pages! “

Her new novel turned out differently. “Shuggie bayIt took me 10 years to write because I had to steal time from my daily work. I had to write on the fringes of my life, in the subway, on the plane or in the early morning hours. Young Mongoose This is the first time that I was able to sit at my desk each day and really concentrate, ”notes Stuart. “I try to trust the writing process. Fashion designers know how to manifest their ideas; you need to have discipline and be able to express your vision on a quick schedule. So when I write I know how to focus, but I also learn to step away from the page and let my writing breathe. I do some of my best writing when I’m not writing but engaging my other creative instincts, such as sketching, photography or knitting. I find that if I distract my hands then my subconscious can untie its knots and I can come back to the page feeling refreshed.

He writes brilliantly on poverty, ranging from chronic hunger to teenage parents to domestic violence to rampant alcoholism.

Stuart, like Hemingway before him, believes that writing is rewriting, that the art of editing requires the same level of dexterity. “I write slowly, brick by brick, layer by layer, cementing the sections I just made, smoothing out each piece before continuing. With both Shuggie Bath and Young Mungo, the arc didn’t really change as I worked through each draft, but I rewrote each sentence a hundred times, as I currently do on my third book.

