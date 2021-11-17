Reasons why Tumhari Sulu deserved more recognition





There have only been a handful of Bollywood movies that have truly done women justice, and Tumhari Sulu is one of them. This Vidya Balan star is all about finding that place between compromise and success. Released four years ago today, Tumhari Sulu slipped out of the spotlight faster than expected. Even if relatively empty stories like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are still hugely popular, this poignant story of a woman has already been lost in time. Here are some reasons Tumhari Sulu deserved more recognition. 1. Shows that married women can do more

Image Credit: T Series There have been films that show how married women can do more, but married characters often stop growing with the marriage itself. This film subtly portrays the difficulty of balancing work and family, and doing so in the messy and wonderful life we ​​have. It also gives a lot of power to the character of Vidya Balans. She’s a woman who goes out at night to live her dream of being a radio jockey. She leaves behind everything she knows and travels from her home in the suburbs of Mumbai to a studio. He’s a powerful character. 2. Give people hope

Image Credit: T Series VidyaSulochana’s character never had a job. She missed the 12th grade and is the antithesis of all super moms who got it all. But she’s a realistic portrayal of a woman who wants more and tries to go for it. Big dreams can bloom in small homes and this middle class story gives us all hope. 3. A supportive husband is essential

Image Credit: T Series Manav Kauls Ashok in Tumhari Sulu shatter male stereotypes and look good doing it. The handsome character delves into the intricacies of the male psyche and makes sure to portray a realistic image of the working man. He is a respectful, kind and considerate man in a patriarchal world. 4. Love does not end with marriage

Image Credit: T Series Luckily forever, especially in Bollywood and with marriage, but that’s not the case with this movie. The film presents a couple who are desperately in love with each other. The husband supports his wife’s aspirations, despite the rumblings within the family. Ashok misses spending time with Sulu when she goes to work, and it’s adorable. Plus, married people always have sex, which Bollywood tends to forget. Tumhari Sulu catch this little mistake and improve it. 5. You need an office support group

Image Credit: T Series Sulu cannot find supportive colleagues when she starts working. She gradually warms up others, but the road between the two is a true story as to why all working women need a support system. After a while, Sulu has a cab with a female driver for her nighttime trips, which many women in the office still don’t have. These nuances in the movie make it clear the little things women need to be successful and happy. There was a sweet beauty in this movie, nothing that stood out or dramatically left its mark on viewers. It seemed to be an honest representation of the comforts of daily life and the aspirations of thousands of women across the country. This film really deserved more love than it received. Social and main image credit: T-Series

