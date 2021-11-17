5 recent Hollywood controversies show just how much of a sham the moral authority of the left is

Recent Hollywood headlines have been bloody, tragic, appalling and disgusting. From Alec Baldwin to rapper Travis Scott, showbiz elites have fallen dramatically out of favor, taking their false moral authority with them.

Hollywood stars thrive on their ability to lecture the American public about what is right and wrong. As elite brigades in culture wars, they have a disproportionate influence, especially over children. But five recent controversies serve as edifying accounts of the pride of the left gone bad.

In some cases, bad behavior and recklessness have exposed the void under their righteous attitude. In other cases, the overbreadth of alarm clocks pitted blue against blue, such as the Dave Chappelle controversy, including the Netflix special. The closest revealed the unbalanced nature of the left-wing cancellation crowd.

Most of all, they leave you with a sense of loathing for Hollywood elitism and the culture it represents.

1. The shooting of Alec Baldwin

As one of Hollywood’s most vocal anti-gun activists, Baldwin has spent years demonizing the Second Amendment and the National Rifle Association.

His involvement in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the independent westernRust is called a tragic form of karma. The NRA offers gun safety courses nationwide, a fact Baldwin overlooked in his many rants against the organization.

The seemingly careless manner in which the gun on set was handled underscores Baldwin’s core hypocrisy when it comes to guns – he’s happy to lecture the gun owners who are respectful of the law, but seems to have let down its own crew when it comes to basic safety.

ahawkins

2. Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival murderer

Rapper Travis Scott reportedly attended a party on the same night as the fatal stampede of his Astroworld Music Festival in Houton, Texas. Reports said he was unaware at the time of the severity of the stampede, which has so far killed ten, including nine-year-old Ezra Blount.

Reports also indicated that Travis Scott’s musical events had a history of rowdy behavior and audience injury, suggesting possible negligence on the part of the rapper as well as a seemingly ruthless disregard for the welfare of his fans. .

In 2018, Scott publicly expressed disapproval of his friend Kanye West’s support for former President Donald Trump. Scott said Rolling stone magazine, he even berated his mate by telling West, “Dude, you have kids who look up to you, can you smell me?” “

3.Busy Philipps attacks Chris Pratt for being a “religious fanatic” for his Instagram post praising his wife

Hollywood celebrity Busy Philipps showed her true colors when she attacked fellow actor Chris Pratt over an Instagram post in which Pratt congratulated his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Philipps called Pratt a “religious fanatic” – an apparent attack on the actor’s Christian faith.

Philipps is one of Hollywood’s most vocal Democratic promoters and promoters of leftist causes. She testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Abortion and campaigned for Democratic candidates including Beto O’Rourke in Texas and Andrew Gillum in Florida.

4. The rock singer pees on a fan’s face

Pop culture reached a new high point when singer Sophia Urista of Brass Against allegedly invited a fan on stage, told them to lie down and urinated on their face. The unforeseen event was so appalling that the group apologized, saying, “Sophia got carried away. It’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows.

5 controversy over that of Dave Chappelle The closest

No one has caused as much cultural rage this year as comedian Dave Chappelle for his latest Netflix stand-up special. The comedian is no stranger to controversy, but the 2SLGBTQIA + cancellation mob seems to have pushed things too far for even left-wing Netflix, which has stood up for Chappelle and has so far refused to comply with his demands for remove the special.

The blue against blue civil war underscores the growing unpopularity of the transgender agenda among leftists and the growing sense that the mafia tactics of the 2SLGBTQIA + community are alienating people of all political stripes. The Chappelle controversy has exposed the movement for who they really are – cultural authoritarians who want to control what you see and think.

Follow David Ng on Twitter@HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? contact me at[email protected].