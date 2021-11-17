Philadelphia Holiday Events Calendar 2021

Light shows, ice skating, outdoor shopping markets and holiday shows are the events on offer this holiday season in the Philadelphia area.

There are many ways to celebrate the holiday season with festive music, fun food and drink, and traditions that stretch back generations, many of which are free or inexpensive.

Here are a few ways to fill your daily calendar this holiday season, and it’s not a difficult task with events happening every day throughout the New Year. Here’s how to make the most of the holiday season in Philly.

(Seasonal / in person / kid friendly / multi day) It’s time to put on your skates and welcome winter to Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the rink and lounge in the cabin for hot drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($ 5 to $ 17, until February 27, 1 S. 15th Street., centrecityphila.org)

(Seasonal / in person / outdoor / kid-friendly / free) You can explore a festive wonderland while outdoors as part of Dilworth Parks’ vacation offerings, though this free garden is open far beyond of the holiday season you can visit until spring. Here, weave your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more, all against the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, until April 3, 2022, centrecityphila.org, 1 S. 15th Street.)

(Seasonal / in person / kid friendly / multi day) When the animals lie down, a million lights come on throughout the zoo. Ticket holders discover trees made of butterflies, flamingos and an octopus, walk through an aquarium-like tunnel, encounter 200 electric penguins, and encounter tons of light bulbs transformed into ethereal spaces and larger-than-life creatures . ($ 25 12 years old and over, $ 20 2-11 years old, free under 2 years old, from Nov. 18 to Jan. 9, entry schedule from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., 3400 West, avenue Girard., philadelphiazoo.org)

(Seasonal / in person / kid-friendly / multi-day / free) Visibly sparkling from the Vine Street freeway, Franklin Square lights up to the sound of holiday music all half an hour (daily from 5 p.m. h). Plan to set aside a few dollars for a merry-go-round, mini-golf ($ 8 to $ 15) and cocoa, fortified or not. All ages. (Free, Nov 18-Feb 27, Sun-Thu 10 am-9pm, Fri-Sat 10 am-10pm, 200 N. 6th Street., historicphiladelphia.org)

(Seasonal / in person / kid friendly) Stunning trees, fireplaces and dazzling lights bring Christmas to life at Longwood Gardens. Inside, stroll among decorated Christmas trees, winter-themed streams, and more. Outside, make yourself comfortable next to a flaming fireplace or stroll under the thousands of decorative lights that hang in the gardens. Timed tickets are required. (Free – $ 30, Nov 19-Jan 9 10 am-11pm, 1001, chemin Longwood, place Kennett, longwoodgardens.org)

(Seasonal / in person / kid friendly / multi day) Cuddly singing and swaying trees and characters draw kids into the magic of Elmo’s house parties, Big Bird, you all know them. A family zone provides a warm place near fireplaces, hot chocolate, cookie decorating and other Sesame friends. The rides, shops and snacks are open. The water park is not. 0-7 years old. ($ 90 with discounts available, free 23 months and under, November 20-January 2, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

(Seasonal / in person / kid-friendly / free / several days) After dark, multicolored projections transform the west facade of the town hall, adding to the magic of the ice rink and the winter garden. All ages. (Free, from November 22 to January 1, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, until 10 p.m. on weekends, 15th and Market Sts., centrecityphila.org)

(Seasonal / In-Person / Free / Outdoors) The country’s first and longest-running Thanksgiving Parade is back with the floats, characters, and bands we know and love, presented by 6ABC and Dunkin. The parade makes its way along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the shadow of attractions like the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Free, November 25, 8:30 a.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.)

(Seasonal / In Person / Outdoors / Daily) This is the season for your favorite vendors around the world to make their return to LOVE Park in Christmas Village. Find the perfect, unique gift for everyone on your list and enjoy the rides, family activities, and your favorite seasonal foods and drinks, from hot chocolate to raclette. (Free 25 Nov-24 Dec, 11 am-7pm, 15th street and boulevard JFK., philachristmas.com)

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multi-day / free) The Wanamaker Building resumes holiday activities, in part asking Dickens Village fans to reserve seats to navigate the dimly lit hallways where animatronic dolls play a Christmas song. Santa Claus is only available by virtual arrangement. In December, Macys’ favorite light show will be once a day (December 1-31). 5 years and over. (Nov 26-Dec 31 1300 market street, macys.com)

(Seasonal / in person / kid friendly / multi day) Winterfest reopens to glide (and wobble) around the outdoor rink, play carnival games and hang out by the fire. 4 years and over. (RiverRink: $ 5 admission, $ 10 skate rental, from November 26 to March 6, 2022, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

From the weekend of November 26 through the weekend of January 1 (excluding Christmas weekend), the Borough of West Chester celebrates the season with themed holiday weekends with thousands of lights, festive displays, shopping, seasonal shows, Santa Claus tours, specials on food and drink, and more. Each weekend has a different theme, and the event kicks off with a Small Business Saturday (November 26-28) theme, promising a gingerbread house contest, singers and menorah lighting in addition to sales and events in downtown stores. Themes for the following weekends include Old Fashioned Christmas (December 3-5), First Responders & Health Heroes Weekend (December 10-12), Twas The Weekend Before Christmas (December 17-19) and New Year’s weekend (Dec. 31-Jan. 1). (Free, weekends from November 26 to January 1, except from December 24 to 26, throughout West Chester town center, grandwestchester.com)

