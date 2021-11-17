Entertainment
Rene Rapp goes from “Mean Girls” to “College Girls” | State
NEW YORK (AP) When Broadway closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bad girls The star, Rene Rapp, thought she would take the opportunity to return home to North Carolina and wait, thinking it would only be a few weeks. Weeks turned into months and when Broadway showed no sign of reopening soon, the 21-year-old had to figure out what was to come next.
She remembers a conversation with her mother who said to her: What are you going to do with your life? And I was like, I’m gonna get down to it, Denise. Thank you, ”Rapp said in a recent Zoom interview.
Rapp’s manager suggested that he start auditioning for film and television. Prior to that, Rapp says she only did a few auto-cassette auditions and describes them as not cute. She read for the HBO Max series The sex life of the students “, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, and was even shocked to receive a recall. He makes his debut Thursday.
I remember hearing that they loved me and that I was stuck. I had no idea what that meant. I thought it meant they had someone else and I was on the back burner. (This means that you are appreciated by the casting director and production for a role, and they want you to arrange shoot dates according to your schedule.)
Rapp was cast as one of the series’ four protagonists alongside Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Amrit Kaur. They represent freshmen at a fictional New England university who share a dormitory. Rapp plays Leighton, a Manhattan resident with money from his family, who is a former student. She presents herself as more social and sophisticated than her roommates, but she also carries secrets about herself that she is not ready to reveal.
Getting the job meant Rapp had to officially quit her role as Regina George’s Mean Girls and ask producers, including Tina Fey, to release her from her contract.
I didn’t think it would hit me as hard as it did. As I got this out of Tina and the team, I cried. It had been my whole life for a whole year, ”she said. (The show ultimately decided not to reopen after the pandemic).
Rapp quickly cries at the thought of how two formidable Hollywood producers, Fey and Kaling, tried their luck on Broadway and television.
They’re two of the coolest people I’ve ever met, two of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and two people who really took a huge hit for me. I will never forget this.
Rapp has now moved to Los Angeles. She has become particularly close to co-star Chanelle Scott, who is also from musical theater.
Every day on the set, we would leave and ask ourselves: do we feel good about this? Did we feel good about what we did? No. And it’s really just in our own heads. were nervous. Also coming from the theater world, there is this lack of instant gratification that we now have through television which is like a different space to navigate. But it’s been so nice doing it with her, and she’s also just a great friend and she’s destined for greatness, ”said Rapp. I’m just ready to ride her ponytails.
Rapp’s musical dreams still hold an important place. She’s been singing since she was Young and has a passion for songwriting. She says when she is efficient music, she becomes the best version of herself. His influences include Beyonc, Frank Ocean, Elton John and Jazmine Sullivan.
I (sing) pretty much everyday just by nature of the thing. And I’ve been writing since I was a kid. I become a very different person when I write music. I have no anxiety when I do it, ”she said.
She would love to continue acting, but the perfect opportunity, Rapp says, would be to act and sing for TV or movies.
By playing directly in a series, I definitely miss the musical aspect of my life. Like more than I imagined. But I also know now in order not to do it for a year that it’s something that I have to do 24/7 and it’s very affirmative and also very scary because I think to myself, OK, the stakes are high. But I love to play and really want to start over. I know I want to do it coupled with music.
