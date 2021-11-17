Food Names Inspired By Popular Bollywood Celebrities

Our country eats, sleeps and breathes Bollywood and literally sometimes. Bollywood celebrities have a huge fan base and people seem to follow them in all aspects of life. It may surprise you, but some dishes are named after Bollywood celebrities. Read below to find out.

Bholi Bhali Punjaban

Do you remember the character of Richa Chadha from the movie Fukrey? Yeah, you remember that, right? His character “Bholi Punjaban” became so popular that when his sequel “Fukrey Returns” arrived, a newly opened salon in Mumbai brewed a cocktail and named him “Bholi Bhali Punjaban”. (Image courtesy: Instagram / @ urbanasian)

Exotic milkshake

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas released her song ‘Exotic’ in 2012, ‘Millions of Milkshakes’ – a milkshake bar in West Hollywood named a milkshake after her song. The milkshake consisted of ingredients such as caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, almonds, bananas, ginseng drink. (Image courtesy: BCCL)

Shoiabtini

During the filming of “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara”, some scenes of the film were shot in a resort town in Oman. Then the resort prepared a special cocktail and named him “Shoiabtini” after his character’s name. (Image courtesy: Pexels)

Huma’s Assorted Vegetables

Huma loved visiting Italy and is a pretty picky person and loves giving her instructions on how to make custom dishes. One of the Italian restaurants named a dish in his honor – “Huma Qureshi’s Favorite”. This dish has an assortment of vegetables in minimal oil. In addition, when she was filming for Gangs of Wasseypur in Varanasi, a restaurant named “Vatika in Varanasi” also named a dish in her honor, known as “Huma Qureshi Special”. (Image courtesy: Pexels)

Zero Size Pizza

Who doesn’t like to eat pizza? Well, if there’s one celebrity who doesn’t hesitate to eat a slice of pizza, it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan. Inspired by her zero-size figure in the movie Tashan, an Italian restaurant in Delhi named a pizza in her honor as “Pizza Size-Zero”. It’s a thin crust pizza topped with miniature corn, diced chicken, low fat cheese, onions, and red peppers. (Image courtesy: Instagram / @ janahamel)

Sanju Baba Chicken

It is a dish that came about when Sanjay Dutt visited Noor Mohammadi restaurant in Mumbai and ordered a chicken dish with his certain instructions. Later, the restaurant named this dish “Chicken Sanju Baba”. (Image courtesy: Instagram / @ food_excursions)

Bobby Cake

The name of this cake is based on the popular hero of the 90s – Bobby Deol. It’s a 3 tier chocolate cheesecake and is loaded with chocolate in the top half along with several secret ingredients, while the bottom half is baked. You can find this cake on the menu of popular Mumbai pastry chef Milanda Jagtiani. (Image courtesy: Instagram / @ milandajagtiani)

Sonam Special

A mango and blueberry cake prepared with all the healthy ingredients like oatmeal, fruit without sugar and without preservatives, it is a specialty of the confectioner Divya Ranglani and was first prepared for the anniversary scored by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. It has since made its way onto Ranglani’s menu. (Image courtesy: Instagram / @ healthy_treatss)

Deepika Padukone Dosa

The love for Bollywood in the United States can be seen by the fact that a restaurant named “Dosa Labs” named a dosa on its menu after famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. This restaurant is based in Austin, Texas. (Image courtesy: Instagram / @ v_s_foods)

Om Puri Ka Sheep Saagwala

Legendary actor Om Puri used to visit this suburban restaurant named Urban Tadka in Mumbai and order his favorite mutton saagwala. The restaurant seeing his love for this dish named him after the actor of yesteryear and called “Om Puri Ka Mutton Saagwala”. (Image courtesy: Instagram / @ nutssys)

Chiru Dosa

If you like South Indian cuisine, this dosa is for you. Apparently, this dosa is named after Megastar Chiranjeevi. Its history dates back to around 31 years when Chiranjeevi was filming in Mysore for one of his films. He used to go for breakfast at his usual hotel, where there was this oil-free dosa that he liked very much. Once he asked for his recipe, the owner refused, so he sent his cook to find out the ingredients. Subsequently, several variations of this dosa were made, including a variation that he liked and which was later named Chiranjeevi Dosa. It’s a mellow dosa made without any oil. In addition, on his 60th birthday, his son Ram Charan patented the dosa and gifted it to Chiranjeevi. The other story is that the megastar gave her recipe to the popular restaurant Chutney (her personal chefs came to teach the recipe to the restaurant’s cooks) and there she was named “Chiranjeevi Dosa”. It is best with a peanut chutney. (Image courtesy: Instagram / @ imtoocheesyforyou)