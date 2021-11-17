‘Rust’ script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, producers on set – The Hollywood Reporter

Rust Screenwriter Mamie Mitchell, who originally called 911 following the shooting on set that claimed the life of the independent western’s cinematographer, is now suing star Alec Baldwin – who was holding the gun at the time of the shooting – and his fellow producers.

Portrayed by Gloria Allred, Mitchell claims to have been injured by a gunshot four feet from her and claims to have been assaulted, intentionally inflicting emotional distress and deliberately inflicting harm.

Perhaps most notably, Mitchell’s new lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, indicates that the script did not call for unloading any weapons.

“It was discussed that there would be [three] tight shots when resuming filming [after a lunch break], states his complaint. One shot of the camera would be focused on DEFENDANT BALDWIN’s eyes, another on a bloodstain on DEFENDANT BALDWIN’s shoulder and a third on DEFENDANT BALDWIN’s torso as he reached out to the holster and removed the pistol. There was nothing in the script about the weapon unloaded by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or anyone else.

The complaint adds that, contrary to basic security protocols, at no time was she informed that a firearm would be unloaded, that there was little plexiglass in the church frame and that members crew were not invited to watch the monitors outside the church so as not to be in close proximity to the action.

“Before and when the DEFENDANT BALDWIN unloaded the loaded weapon, no rehearsal was called and the team had not started filming,” the complaint states.

Mitchell blames Baldwin for not checking to see if the gun was loaded, and after the shot she says she heard a loud ringing in her ears and feared for her life. The incident claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins and also seriously injured director Joel Souza.

“Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the weapon in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated or verified by him that it was not loaded,” continues the complaint. “He was not entitled to rely on an alleged statement by the deputy director that it was a ‘cold gun’. Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Deputy Director in an attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the weapon himself.

Continuing, Mitchell alleges that Baldwin is familiar enough with security protocols in the film industry to know that the gunsmith is supposed to demonstrate to an actor that the gun chambers are empty.

His lawsuit further alleges that cost-cutting measures, including the lack of an experienced gunsmith, intentionally endangered the lives of crew members. The producers, she says, “intended to reduce what was derisively viewed as a common bureaucracy in Hollywood productions by performing some of the Rust’motion picture camera from Georgia and New Mexico. She also alleges that the filmmakers should have been aware of the dangerous conditions for “at least [two] cases of misfires during the filming of Rust prior to [the Baldwin incident]. “

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is the Rust gunsmith and co-accused as well as over a dozen people (including many crew members and executive producers) and half a dozen production companies including El Dorado Pictures, Thomasville Pictures, Short Porch Pictures, Brittany House Pictures , 3rd Shift Media and Streamline Global.

Mitchell seeks an indeterminate amount of compensatory and punitive damages as well as past and future loss of income and earning capacity. After the filing, she and Allred held a press conference. Said Allred, “Granny isn’t in a position to be a script supervisor on set anywhere in the near future, maybe ever, because of what she’s been through.”

THR has contacted Baldwin’s rep for comment and will also add any response from the defendants listed in the story.