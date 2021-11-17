Eliza Dushku Details “Bull” Harassment Charges in Congress





In 2018, CBS agreed to pay Dushku $ 9.5 million after claiming she was struck off “Bull” in retaliation for the charges she brought against Michael Weatherly. Before Congress, Dushku was able to speak outside of a nondisclosure agreement. The actress said in her testimony: “In 2017, I was aggressively pursued by CBS to become co-lead of a show called ‘Bull.’ I was told the role would be a six-year engagement at playing an intelligent and strong leading woman, a competent and powerful lawyer meant to counterbalance the existing male lead, and that the role was written specifically with me in mind. However, during my first week of my new job, I found myself the victim of crude, sexualized and obscene verbal assaults. I suffered almost constant sexual harassment from my co-star. “ Dushku added that Weatherly called her “legs” and talked about his semen. “During the recording of our show, I made jokes about making fun of certain lines of the script. When Eliza told me she was not comfortable with my language and my attempt to ‘humor, I was mortified that I offended her and immediately apologized. “Weatherly told the New York Times in 2018.” After thinking more about it, I understand better than what I said did. was neither funny nor appropriate and I’m sorry and I regret the pain that caused Eliza. “ “The allegations contained in Ms. Dushku’s allegations are an example of how while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our job is far from over,” CBS said. in a statement to CNN at the time of the cartel. “The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount Ms. Dushku would have received for the remainder of her contract as a regular series, and was determined through a mediation process mutually agreed upon at the time.” Dushku said she hoped to help end for others the secret arbitration process she felt forced into regarding her allegations.

