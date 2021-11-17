Diwali lights up Quinnipiac – The Chronicle of Quinnipiac





Students walked through flowery streamers to the bright Burt Kahn Gymnasium to join the Quinnipiac Universitys South Asian Society in celebrating Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, on November 12. Once through the streamers, people were greeted with the smell of sweet desserts and chicken tikka, colorful ornaments hanging on the walls, and laughter. In the background, Bollywood music played by the best hits of Indian singer Sonu Nigams, from Suraj Hua Maddham to You are my Soniya. Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, which means row of clay lamps. The celebrations focus on the victory of the Hindu god Ramas over evil and the return of 14 years from exile. We basically celebrate with our loved ones, said Megha Patel, SAS vice president and junior accounting student. It’s the festival of lights. You celebrate with a bunch of food, decorations (and) performances that we’ll have later. The SAS had been planning Diwali since August to prepare decorations, food, clothing and crafts. We ordered decorations three or four weeks in advance; we were due to receive the food orders a few weeks ago, said Kripa Patel, SAS president and health sciences student. Then we got here two hours before the event to get settled. So there’s a lot of planning behind this event, it’s our biggest event of the semester. Between bites of gulab jamun, a sweet milk-based dessert, and samosas, students made small lamps called diyas, which are usually made of clay and contain candles, along with other small crafts. Diwali was a learning experience for some students like Jadalise Santiago, a second year nursing student, who came to support and bond with her roommate. This is the first time, I think we ate real Indian food and it was actually a really good experience like samosas and stuff, Santiago said. And I love painting. (My roommate) taught us how special diyas are and how they represent holding candles and are part of her culture. After most of the students finished eating and started to relax, SAS members gathered to perform choreographed dances in traditional dress. The first dance featured four women dancing alone, but in unison with each other, as they twirled, bowed, and threw their hands in the air. The next two dances saw men and women dance together, combining traditional hand gestures with energetic, practiced movements. As the evening began to wind down, the students reflected on the event and gave it Gold Star recommendations. Corey Windham, a senior in graphics and interactive design, praised the food as a 10/10 and praised SAS’s preparation for the event. Irsa Awan, former president of the Muslim Students’ Association and a current graduate student in the Biomedical Sciences program, explained that she had more freedom to enjoy these events as a graduate student. I was very involved with the MSA and know that we are also friends with the South Asian Society, Awan said. So my friends are here, like everyone (is) here basically, I can support them and see how it’s going now. I don’t have to go to that many events, that’s good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://quchronicle.com/75133/arts-and-life/on-campus/diwali-lights-up-quinnipiac/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos