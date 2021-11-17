Sorry Henry Cavill, Another Former Superman Actor Wants To Return The Role Thanks To The Flash Opening The Multiverse





The DC Extended Universe had a rough start, but Warner Bros. has really caught on with beloved characters in recent years. One of the most anticipated projects to come is that of Andy Muschietti Sparkle film, which will apparently tear the multiverse apart. Sorry Henry Cavill , but another former Superman actor wants to come back as a result of this macguffin. The Sparkle the film remains largely a mystery, but it is confirmed to adapt the comedic plot of Flashpoint. In it, Ezra Miller’s main character will apparently break the timeline, allowing two different versions of Batman to appear. Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh seems to think this could open up the possibility for him once again play Clark Kent. As the Legends of tomorrow alum explained, I do not know [what all of the plans are], but I know Flashpoint comes out and opens up this world. When that happens and with, I guess, the success of that, it opens up other opportunities. Just like Marc Guggenheim did with “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, you can have multiple Supermen, and it works. This experiment is actively underway and has yet to be tested on the feature film side, but I think maybe that’s what they are preparing for. It’s hard to say what the next few years will bring, but where I said I didn’t think I would play Superman again, having been able to play him again in “Crisis”, now I say the sky is the limit . Who knows? The man scores a point. With the DC Extended Universe embracing wild concepts like the Multiverse, we may see other iconic superhero actors reprise their roles. While Brandon Routh only has one movie as Superman, that may change in a future blockbuster. Crossed fingers. Brandon Routh’s comments to Comic are sure to inspire a number of fan theories and rumors about the future of the DCEU. With Flash miraculously bringing Michael Keaton’s Batman back alongside Ben Affleck, it looks like anything could happen in the future. And Routh is ready to bring his Clark Kent back to life. But what about Henry Cavill? Today’s best HBO Max deals Henry Cavill helped launch the DCEU with Steel man, appearing in both Zack Snyder follow-up films. But following the disappointing performance of Justice LeagueCavill’s theatrical cut has yet to reprise the role of Superman. The Enola Holmes actor has definitely expressed interest, but now Brandon Routh has also followed suit. The Sparkle the film will not feature any of them, instead of presenting Supergirl to the franchise with actress Sasha Calle. Along with Clark Kent’s versions of Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh, another Superman will soon be joining the DCEU. A project is currently being developed by Warner Bros. intended to star a black actor, with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates tasked with putting pen to paper. Could we have a giant Kryptonian crossover event in the future? Only time will tell. The fun of the multiverse will begin when Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

