Young Dolph, promising Memphis rapper, shot dead at 36





Young Dolph, a deeply trained Memphis rapper with an unflinching bravado and a fierce streak of independence who has become one of hip-hop’s most promising new stars in recent years, was killed in a shootout in his hometown on Wednesday native. He was 36 years old. The news, which had been reported by Fox 13 Memphis, was confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who wrote on Twitter, The tragic gunshot death of rap artist Young Dolph is another reminder of the pain violent crime brings. Mayor Strickland added: To honor all victims of violent crime, I call for calm in our city to allow the Memphis Police Department to do their duty to capture those responsible. Memphis Police Department noted a fatal shooting occurred at 2370 Airways Boulevard, the site of Makedas Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery that Young Dolph had frequented.

Officers responded at 12:24 local time, locating a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Memphis Police Chief, Cerelyn davis, noted in a press release posted on Twitter that preliminary information indicates that the victim was Young Dolph, and that they were working to confirm this once the identification process was completed. Fox’s local affiliate reported that the victim was Young Dolph, citing law enforcement sources and the store owner, who said the rapper was buying cookies. A Lamborghini believed to be owned by Young Dolph was parked outside, according to photos posted on social media. No information on a suspect was immediately available. Born Adolph Thornton Jr. in Chicago, Young Dolph moved as a small child to Memphis, where he was raised primarily by his grandmother. When he was young he witnessed his parents’ drug addiction, the rapper said in interviews. When he was a teenager, Young Dolph turned to this illicit world of drug trafficking and violence in hopes of helping his family, he said. Can you imagine a 77-year-old woman trying to raise three elementary school kids in the middle of the neighborhood, with all this gang activity and drug infestation, Young Dolph said in a 2014 interview with Vice. It’s hard for an old lady to do. So my situation, I realize all the responsibility. I couldn’t let her take all the responsibility. I’ve always loved money, so when I was 15, 16, I went out into the streets head first.

Young Dolph began releasing mixtapes in the late 2000s, and his latest solo album, Rich Slave, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Albums chart last year. All of his last six albums (solo and collaborative) made it to the Top 25. Some of his best releases were his collaborations with his protégé and cousin Key Glock, including the 2019 album Dum and Dummer and the album Dum and Dummer 2. , released in March.

All of Young Dolphs’ albums have been released on his own label, Paper Route Empire. In interviews, he has emphasized the power of releasing music independently, outside of the majors system. In 2018, he said he turned down a label deal worth $ 22 million. It was a really good deal, a really good deal to be honest. But it’s fair, I see something else, he said on the Drink Champs podcast later in the year. He was also a sought-after collaborator, posting songs with Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and many more. On the OT Genasis tube Cut it, he practically started his verse with a chuckle: I went to buy a 911 with my trap money / million dollars but still didn’t get my rap money. Young Dolph rapped with heaviness and an ironic sense of humor. His subjects were the spoils of success, and everyone was embarrassed by them. He knocked sharply, as if he was giving harsh lectures to students not ready to hear them. And he had a contemptuous, almost sardonic way of approaching the violence in his own life. After a 2017 incident in Charlotte, NC where he was shot, he released his second studio album, Bulletproof, which opened with 100 Shots, asking, how the [expletive] you miss a hundred hits?

After being shot in Hollywood later that same year, he shot a music video, Believe Me, which started in the hospital, with Young Dolph in a hospital gown and diamond encrusted jewelry, and ended with him rapping, his arm in a cast, playing with his son in a sumptuous garden.

Authorities have sought to link the two 2017 shootings to an ongoing feud between Young Dolph and fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, who was not charged in either incident. The rappers were staying at the same hotel in Los Angeles when a fight involving four men ended with Young Dolph being shot several times this September. Corey McClendon, an associate of Yo Gotti, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with this case, but ultimately Not loaded in the Hollywood shoot. Another Memphis rapper, Blac Youngsta, who signed with label Yo Gottis CMG, was arrested in the Charlotte shooting, along with two other men, although the charges against the three were ultimately dropped. At the time, a lawyer for Blac Youngsta cited weak evidence. Drew Findling, a lawyer for Young Dolph who spent time with him at the Los Angeles hospital in 2017, recalled epiphany after epiphany following the shooting. He was looking forward to our conversation to move on to that next stage of life, the lifestyle of someone a little older, Findling said in an interview. But the rapper was also busy with his career while recovering.

He would come and go, but he would take those phone calls and pull out percentages and numbers, the lawyer said. He understood the business side of it all and he was deep into it. As one of the genre’s leading independent musicians, Young Dolph also saw a marketing opportunity when she presented herself. In 2018, two employees at a cafe on the Duke University campus were fired after a school administrator objected to hearing Dolphs Get Paid play in the store. A few weeks later, Young Dolph took the employees to his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, brought them on stage and gave them $ 10,000 each. In what would be his last Twitter posts last month, Young Dolph discussed a recent shift towards taking charge of his own mental health. I never knew what anxiety meant until my doctor explained to me that I had it this morning, he wrote. The doctor said I needed some time for myself.

