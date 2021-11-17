Hudson’s Holidays brings the magic of retail to the Detroit Historical Museum

The Detroits Hudsons department store was famous for its annual holiday exhibitions. This season, visitors can get a glimpse of that past at the Detroit Historical Museum.

Hudsons Holidays is a new exhibit that opens on Thursday that will showcase holiday toys and decorations from the store, as well as background information on its history and architecture.

After so many months of this pandemic, we wanted to create a space for our visitors to feel a bit of that magic that they might have felt growing up when they walked into a Hudsons department store, said Tracy Irwin, Exhibitions Manager. and enrichment. of the Detroit Historical Society. Its fun and magical as well as educational.

Guest curator and Hudsons expert Michael Hauser said the department store was known for its elaborate Christmas displays and groundbreaking traditions. The facade of the Woodward Avenue stores featured vibrant display windows, live Christmas trees including a nine story tree of light and Christmas music playing on the sidewalk. Inside, the main event was Santaland, where the children were guided through a forest of trees, snow and twinkling lights to visit Santa, leaving with a commemorative holiday coloring book.

Hudsons was also one of the first stores in the country to offer families the choice of visiting a white, black or Hispanic Santa, with more than 250,000 children sitting on Santa’s lap each season.

It’s part of Americana in terms of how we celebrate tradition and how we shop, he said.

In addition to the toy exhibits on the ground floor, visitors will find the exhibit displayed in several areas of the museum to allow for social distancing. Some of the items on display will be Hudsons shopping bags over the years, an original Hudsons red carpet used for store openings, and a large Santa Bear exhibit featuring the annual department store Christmas bear from 1986 to 2005.

Hudsons while on vacation was an interactive experience for the whole family, Irwin said. Hudsons created spaces for children to not only visit Santa, but also feel empowered to shop for family and friends in their own store within the store. Hudsons took the time to think through all the details to make the holiday shopping experience magical.

Hauser said the store is a part of Detroiters’ daily life all year round. It wasn’t just a place to shop and a place to buy anything, it was also a civic center, with an auditorium that hosted holiday presentations, fashion shows, dog shows, flower shows and general events that would occur in places like the TCF today. Center, he said.

It was the anchor of the city center for so many years, Hausersa said. It was the store that sold everything, delivered anything and gave back to the community so much.

This community involvement, he said, included the establishment (Detroits) Americas Thanksgiving Day Parade and the city’s annual fireworks display, as well as the Hudson-Webber Foundation which donated millions of dollars to non-profit organizations, especially organizations that support women, children and the arts.

Other Hudsons items on display pay homage to the store community’s involvement, such as remnants of old Thanksgiving parades as well as artefacts related to other things in the museum, such as a large-scale model of a Hudson automobile in the Americas Motor City exhibit. It will also include 20 enlarged historical photographs, as well as remains of the building itself, including a brass drinking fountain, parts of elevators, signage from various departments and JL Hudson’s office, as well as a special delivery wagon created for stores. 75th anniversary.

In its heyday, Hauser said Hudson occupied one of the busiest street corners in the United States with 100,000 people walking through its doors every day.

When you look at it in today’s parlance, this building has touched more lives than anything else in metro Detroit except Metro Airport, he said.

Irwin said the exhibit is an opportunity for both education and remembrance.

We hope our audiences find the content of each posting informative and exciting, she said, but we also hope they can interact with other visitors and share stories and memories of their time at Hudsons.

Thursday, January 30 at the Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit

The museum offers free bank holidays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of December. The museum is also open on Thursdays Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices are $ 10 for adults, $ 8 for seniors, students, serving military and first responders, $ 6 for children, and $ 35 for households of up to six adults and children with the same address . It is free for members of the Detroit Historical Society and children under 6 years old.

Visit www.detroithistorical.org