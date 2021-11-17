Bollywood star Katrina Kaif talks money with grace







Katrina kaif

Dubai: Bollywood actress and self-taught star Katrina Kaif may be one of the highest paid people in Bollywood with a net worth of over 2 billion rupees, but she is hesitant to talk about the money or how which she entered the big leagues. But Kaif revealed some inside secrets to Gulf News in an exclusive interview. I don’t like to talk about money at all, but I surround myself with experts in this area, Kaif said in an interview ahead of his appearance at an event hosted by HSBC bank in Dubai on November 17. The bankable actress, who grew up outside India and ruled Bollywood for over a decade despite her questionable understanding of Hindi, urged everyone to surround themselves with a team of financial experts and this path has worked wonderfully for her. Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif at LAUNCH THE GLOBAL INDIAN PULSE event on November 17, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Trust your reliable and experienced professionals in their field. I have a team of experts around me and we all need experts in life today. Even to file your income tax, it has to be done meticulously by an expert, Kaif said. She was on call to discuss the HSBC Global Indian Pulse survey, which documented the investment patterns of affluent Indians based in the United Arab Emirates. When it comes to savings and investment, his philosophy is painfully simple. My rule of thumb is to enjoy life, but don’t be silly, Kaif said. It takes the middle road when it comes to making its own investments. First you need to see and gauge what your risk appetite is for saving money and a secure future. If you like to play it safe, only invest in stocks that are extremely reliable. You have to do what works for you, Kaif said. Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif at LAUNCH THE GLOBAL INDIAN PULSE event on November 17, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert / Gulf News

The self-taught actress, whose latest film Sooryanvanshi is a blockbuster and topped the Rs 100million mark, is one of Bollywood’s most enterprising and successful stars. Recently, she launched her own beauty empire and invested in a cosmetics start-up that has grown in value exponentially. It invested 20 million rupees in 2018 and after the IPO its investment increased to 220 million rupees earlier this week. My beauty line is my passion and I truly believe that you should only go into a business if you are passionate about it, Kaif said. According to reports, Kaif allegedly charged around 110 million rupees for a movie and over 60 to 70 million rupees for his branded promotions. The main thing that has worked for me is that I never look back, I always look ahead asking myself the tough questions about what I really like and what I feel or resonate with within me, Kaif said. Read the full interview in Gulf News soon.

