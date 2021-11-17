“The actor of the general hospital was 62 years old – Deadline





Bergen Williams, long remembered General hospital viewers for her 13-year lightweight run as a housekeeper and occasional professional wrestler Big Alice Gunderson on the ABC soap opera. She was 62 years old. Her sister announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Williams died on July 20 of Wilson’s disease. “Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson’s disease surrounded by a loving family,” read the announcement posted on Williams’ Twitter account managed by his sister. Wilson’s disease is a rare inherited disease that causes copper to build up in vital organs and can cause liver, brain, and kidney problems. Born Laura Lynn Williams on July 14, 1959 in Inglewood, California, she has appeared in various small roles in series such as NYPD Blue, 7th Heaven, Scrubs, Nip / Tuck and Babylon 5 before landing her signing role in 2002 with the introduction of Big Alice in the daytime series. The housekeeper of GHFrom the Quartermaine family, Big Alice has proven popular with fans for Williams’ comedic approach. The character’s long-standing crush on Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer was a common and beloved joke on the show: In 2010, Big Alice wore black at one of Luke’s weddings. In another ongoing story, Big Alice has led a kind of double life as a professional wrestler known as The Dominator. Williams made his last appearance on General hospital in 2014. “Best kiss evah!” Wrote GH star Nancy Lee Grahn in an Instagram post that included a music video of Alice kissing Grahn’s character incognito. “RIP dear Bergen.” Rest in Power Bergen Williams. pic.twitter.com/IofrOOF8So – Bergen Williams account managed by his sister (@bergenw) November 17, 2021 Bergen was an incredible force to be reckoned with and I am so sorry to hear of his passing. Blessings to the Bergens family and close friends. https://t.co/ipUPY9QE66 – Kimberly McCullough (@whitewatercrew) November 17, 2021

