Hollywood animation director and Spike Jones drummer Joe Siracusa has died at 99 – Daily News

Joseph J. Siracusa, who played drums in conductor Spike Jones’ City Slickers in the 1940s and 1950s before embarking on a long career in Hollywood animation studios, died on Saturday, according to his son Steve Siracusa.

He was 99 when he died at the Tarzana House in the San Fernando Valley where he had resided since 1960. Having lived for almost a century, Syracuse, which everyone knew as Joe, really had a wonderful life.

Syracuse loved to share his experiences and when you were having as much fun as him, who wouldn’t?

Vintage photos of Joe Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid-1940s to the early 1950s. After that he landed in Los Angeles where he has become a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo courtesy of Joe Siracusa)

Vintage photos of Joe Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid-1940s to the early 1950s. After that he landed in Los Angeles where he has become a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo courtesy of Joe Siracusa)

Joe Siracusa at his home in Tarzana on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid 1940s to the early 1950s. landed in Los Angeles where he became a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Vintage photos of Joe Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid-1940s to the early 1950s. After that he landed in Los Angeles where he has become a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo courtesy of Joe Siracusa)

Joe Siracusa at his home in Tarzana on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid 1940s to the early 1950s. landed in Los Angeles where he became a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Joe Siracusa at his home in Tarzana on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid 1940s to the early 1950s. landed in Los Angeles where he became a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Vintage photos of Joe Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid-1940s to the early 1950s. After that he landed in Los Angeles where he has become a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo courtesy of Joe Siracusa)

Joe Siracusa at his home in Tarzana on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid 1940s to the early 1950s. landed in Los Angeles where he became a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Joe Siracusa at his home in Tarzana on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, was the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical group from the mid 1940s to the early 1950s. landed in Los Angeles where he became a renowned sound and sound effects editor. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Originally from Cleveland, he enjoyed making music from a young age, playing in orchestras throughout his high school years and until he was drafted into the military during World War II.

His musical talents took him to a military dance orchestra just before he left overseas. My battery saved my life! Syracuse said in an interview in 2020. He also became a full performer in this group, he recalls.

I took the mop and put it on my head like a wig, he said. And when the singer started singing, I said, Oh Frankie, sing Keep Me, Baby! ‘ this was back when Frank Sinatra was popular and all the ladies were screaming for him.

After the war he landed a job with Spike Jones and the City Slickers, which required not only narrow musicality, but the ability to accompany Jones’ comedic flow in shows across the country. They even performed at the White House, where Syracuse shook hands with President Harry S. Truman.

Syracuse was a natural not only behind the drums, but also for creating gags such as a facsimile of his own head, which he sometimes wore on his shoulder, or a pair of glasses that one of the singers would wear that fake squirt. tears over Jones as the singer performed the standard “I Cried For You”.

In the early 1950s, Siracusa left the City Slickers and the road to move to Los Angeles with his wife Eleanor and a family that eventually included four children. He found work as an executive in different animation studios, working on cartoon characters as well known as Mr. Magoo, the Pink Panther and Spider-Man.

In this chapter of his life, he met and befriended such luminaries as Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, and Marvel maestro Stan Lee. He became a member of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts & Sciences, also voting for the Oscars each year.

After the death of his wife in 1997, Syracuse remained active and entertaining. On Veterans Day, he would sometimes go to the local supermarket where the managers let him play patriotic tunes on PA.

And he loved to dance, almost until the very end of his life, rarely missing a class at the local senior center where he danced and also helped the instructor.

I’ve had such a blessed and wonderful life, Syracuse said at the end of the 2020 interview.

Syracuse is survived by two of her four children, Geraldine “Gerry” Gomara and Steve Siracusa, and an extended family that includes 47 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will eventually take place at Christ Community Church in Canoga Park, which Syracuse has attended for many years, said Steve Siracusa.

It is tentatively set for February 5, 2022, two days after Syracuse would have turned 100.