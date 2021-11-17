‘Rust’ script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin and others





Filming took place on October 21 on the set of the film at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, as Mr. Baldwin prepared to film a close-up of him firing a .45 revolver from a shoulder holster. According to Ms Mitchell’s lawsuit, Mr Baldwin did not check the gun himself to see if it was loaded before handling it. According to the lawsuit, they were preparing for three close shots: one of Mr Baldwin’s eyes, one with a bloodstain on his shoulder, and the other of his chest as he reached out. towards its holster and removed the weapon. According to court documents filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, the film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, called out the gun cold before handing the gun to Mr. Baldwin, using a term indicating that the gun would not contained no live bullets. A lawyer for the film gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said Ms Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun with what she believed to be dummy bullets, which do not contain powder and cannot be fired. The lawsuit accuses Mr Baldwin of knowing that it was typical protocol for a gunsmith or propsman to hand a gun to the actor after demonstrating that it is not empty for the first assistant director to do so and that Mr. Baldwin did not follow those rules. He also accuses Ms Gutierrez-Reed of leaving guns and ammunition unattended on the set that day. The lawsuit accuses the production of hiring Ms. Gutierrez-Reed, 24, who had just started her career as a senior gunsmith in the film industry, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Ms Gutierrez-Reeds’ attorney Jason Bowles said her client noticed that day the gun was left unattended for several minutes after asking other crew members to watch the guns fire and ammunition. Mr Bowles defended Ms Gutierrez’s qualifications for the job, saying she was dedicated to ensuring safety on set. Previously, lawyers for Ms Gutierrez-Reed said she was hired to two positions on the film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her work as a gunsmith. Mr Halls, Ms Gutierrez-Reed and Sarah Zachry, the master of movie props, are all named as defendants in Ms Mitchell’s lawsuit. Ms Zachry and a lawyer for Mr Halls did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mr Bowles said he has yet to consider the lawsuit. Last week, Serge Svetnoy, the film manager, or chief lighting designer, filed a complaint accusing the film producers, Mr. Baldwin and several other members of the team of not having followed the safety protocols of the weapons at appropriate fire that would have prevented the fatal shooting. Mr Svetnoy said he stood just six or seven feet from Mr Baldwin and said he was injured by the gunfire and traumatized seeing his friend die, a trauma that left him had rendered him unable to work.

