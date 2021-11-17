Celebrate Diwali at a free Bowers Museum festival – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Sunday November 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dance performances, possibility to create textile prints, traditional Indian desserts to taste and an interactive yoga demonstration

To free; no reservation necessary Looking to the future, embracing tomorrow, finding a new start in a future filled with hope? Diwali is an epic celebration of a fresh start, a joyful, multi-day event that is “celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world” in an effervescent and important act of welcoming ” light on darkness “. These uplifting and timeless principles can be seen in every Diwali dance performance, memorable shared meal, flower decoration, and lively musical performance. The Bowers Museum will share these vibrant values ​​and the undying excitement of “new beginnings” at a free festival on Sunday, November 21. Percussive sounds are in the spotlight of the event thanks to the tabla, and fans of the twin drums can savor a few shows throughout the day. The four-hour party will also feature a number of dance performances, including several that pay a vibrant tribute to the world of Bollywood. The Indian Dance Training Center will also feature a trio of dances throughout the day, with the premiere scheduled for noon. What about the happy chance to munch on samples of traditional Indian sweets? It’s also a busy schedule, as well as an art project focused on beautiful Indian textile prints. Visitors will also learn about diyas and have the rare opportunity to craft one of these small lamps, a lasting symbol of Diwali’s brightness, at an art station. All art projects, performances and treats will be enjoyed outside in the museum’s main courtyard. May the Festival of Lights shine brightly, bringing happiness and prosperity to all, and a delicious day of dancing, music, sweets and creativity at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/the-scene/celebrate-diwali-at-a-free-bowers-museum-festival/2761714/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos