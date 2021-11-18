Live One Piece actor shows off his Sanji kicks





Taz Skylar, who was recently cast as One Piece boss Sanji, shares a video of himself practicing a variety of kicks in preparation for the role.

Taz Skylar, who will play the role of fighter leader Sanji in the upcoming live-action A play series, reveals that he did not skip the day of the leg. Skylar posted a short clip to his Instagram Stories, which shows the actor practicing a wide variety of different kicking styles. Skylar will play the Straw Hat Crew’s cook, Sanji, who specializes in the unique ‘black leg style’ combat that involves the tea-loving pirate attacking primarily using a flurry of kicks. powerful while using only their hands to perform acrobatic maneuvers. such as knockdowns and spins. RELATED: One Piece’s 1000th Episode Celebration Comes to Anime NYC

Skylar was one of five actors Netflix confirmed for its One Piece live-action reboot. The series will also starCome on, youth!andWho killed Sara?Iaki Godoyas the stretchy protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, alongside Sonny Chiba’s son Mackenyu (Rurouni Kenshin: last chapter, Chihayafuru,Pacific Rim: Uprising) like the swordsman Roronoa Zoro. Emily Rudd (Fear street, Hunters) will play the team’s greedy navigator, Nami and Jacob Romero Gibson (Green leaf, All stand up) will play the role of Usopp. Steve Maeda (Lost, X-Files) and Matt Owens (Agents of SHIELD) will serve as the series’ writer and showrunner. A playOriginal creator of, Eiichiro Oda, will serve as executive producer for the live-action adaptation. Oda is also known to be heavily involved in the production of the anime adaptation of his manga, and it looks like he will be similarly grounded in Netflix’s new reimagining of his work. , I know ! But rest assured, we’ve made steady progress from the start. It’s not easy when you work with people from different cultures! “Oda said after the casting for the show was announced.” But it is precisely this process that can give something special! We chose this cast after a lot of discussions involving people from all over the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It will take a little longer to get this show done, but we will continue to do our best to deliver a show that we are sure will be enjoyed by everyone in the world! “ from OdaA playwas originally released 24 years ago. The manga released both its 1,000th chapter and its 100th collected volume earlier this year. The animated series, which debuted in 1999, will soon air its historic 1,000th episode on November 20. The series has reached an impressive 490 million copies in circulation worldwide and is the best-selling manga series of all time with a substantial margin. KEEP READING: One Piece: Marco’s Role On Wano Could Be Much Bigger Than It Looks Source: Instagram, Going through Reddit Miraculous Ladybug: 6 characters fans think are LGBTQ +

