Harry Potter cast reunite for new HBO Max special without author JK RowlingExBulletin

Ian Gavan / Getty Images Harry Potter fans have something big to look forward to in the New Year. The cast and crew will reunite for a look back at the franchise. But someone you shouldn’t count on? Author JK Rowling. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” is presented as a retrospective to celebrate the 20the anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter movie and slated for release on HBO Max on New Years Day, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Director Christopher Columbus, who directed the first two Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and other actors from the eight films will meet on a return trip to Hogwarts to discuss the making of Harry Potter and the impact of the franchise, according to HBO Max. This will be the first time they have come together for such a project since the premiere of the final film in 2011, the streaming service said. However, while Rowling will be featured in archive footage, she will not be appearing for the special, a source close to production has confirmed to NPR. They haven’t commented on why Rowling won’t appear or if she was invited to participate and declined.

toggle legend John Phillips / Getty Images

John Phillips / Getty Images Rowling has been the subject of controversy in recent years. In 2019, she was convicted for her tweets in favor of Maya Forstater, a researcher whose transphobic statements cost her her job (although this decision was later successful appealed). Rowling then defended her support for Forstater in a trial on the genre, and his comments have divided the fan base and alienated many readers. Following Rowling’s comments, several actors in the Potter films have spoken out in defense of trans people and in denouncing Rowling’s actions. Radcliffe did it in a trial of its own; Watson shared it Support for trans people on Twitter, and Grint spoke in the UK Sunday Times and, later, in an interview with Squire. Rowling’s tweets continued to spark controversy. Last year its apparent mockery non-sexist language used by a medium elicited more negative reactions.

