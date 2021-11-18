Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. takes stock of the requirements of the audit committee and the amendment relating to the business combination





NORTH PALM BEACH, Florida, November 17, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH.U) (the “Company”) announced today that it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE” that the Company does not meet the requirements of Section 303A.07 ( a) of the List of listed companies, which required the Company to have three independent members of its board of directors on the audit committee within one year of the closing of the initial public offering of the Company. The NYSE notice indicates that unless the Company remedies this deficiency by November 17, 2021, the Company will be considered non-compliant. The Company has coordinated with the NYSE regarding its plan to not appoint a third member of the audit committee until the close of our previously announced business combination, and the NYSE has confirmed that it does not plan to delist the Company, but rather after November 17. , 2021 will include the Company in a list of non-compliant issuers published by the NYSE and display an indicator below concerning the Company on its website. In addition, on November 16, 2021, the Company and SGHC Limited, a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of the Island of Guernsey (“SGHC”), Super Group (SGHC) Limited, a non-cellular company. Cellular Limited by Shares incorporated under the laws of the Island of Guernsey (“NewCo”) and Sports Entertainment Acquisition Holdings LLC (the “Sponsor”) have entered into an amendment to the Business Combination Agreement (the “amendment agreement”) which expressly amended and modified the preceding announced a business combination agreement between the Company, SGHC, NewCo, the Sponsor and Super Group (SGHC) Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of NewCo (the “Business Combination Agreement”), to provide that the closing date of the business combination is March 31, 2022. In the event that the business combination companies would not be completed by March 31, 2022, then SG HC or the Company may terminate the business combination on the Agreement, provided that such terminating party does not otherwise violate the Business Combination Agreement. The story continues About Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of carrying out a merger, a capital stock exchange, an asset acquisition, a share purchase, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies . While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a business in any business, industry, sector or geographic location, it intends to focus its research on the sports and entertainment sectors as well as on the technology and services associated with these verticals. Forward-looking statements This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “proposed” and similar expressions, in this that concerns us, our management team or the closing of the previously announced business combination identifies forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the company and on the information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K / A for the year ended. December 31, 2020 and the company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006088/en/ Contacts Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.

Investors:

Ashley De Simone

RIC

[email protected]

