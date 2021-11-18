Spread it or skip it?

Kendra Wilkinson made a name for herself in 2005 when her days in the Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends were chronicled on Girls next door. Since then, she has been married, divorced, had two children, and has put on a few other reality shows to her credit. Now immersed in the “celibate mass” and ready to rename himself, Wilkinson recently passed the California real estate exam. Kendra sells Hollywood, now airing on discovery +, documents Wilkinson’s journey to becoming a real estate agent in Los Angeles.

Opening shot: “You probably think you know me,” Kendra tells us in an interview.

The essential: Kendra Wilkinson knows you have opinions about her. She has been living in the public eye for over a decade now, having lived in the Playboy Mansion, married and divorced a soccer star and had a few reality shows of her own. It’s been about 3 years since she became a single mother and Wilkinson now feels ready to start fresh with a new career. She wants to make her children proud and start earning real income again, and for the first time in her life, in fact job. Wilkinson isn’t ashamed of her days at the Playboy Mansion, but she’s ready to put it all behind her. After months of studying, she passed the California real estate exam on the first try – and now she wants to start working. Wilkinson wins a meet with Douglas Elliman’s team at a posh Bel Air home for $ 15.7 million, and his skills are put to the test.

Despite her best efforts, visiting Wilkinson’s house is a bit of a train wreck, and she is convinced she missed this huge opportunity. After this disappointing day, she goes to her best friend Jessica’s house to complain over a glass of wine – and is surprised to get a call from Ernie Carswell, the team leader who frankly wasn’t impressed by his performance earlier today. He tells her that they have decided to give her an 8 week trial and that he will guide her personally, and after that she will either have a place on the team or be sent on his way. His first task? To come to the office with leads on new properties. Wilkinson’s real estate journey may not have started the way she planned, but it sure won’t be boring.

What shows will this remind you of? Kendra sells Hollywood will likely appeal to fans of other glitzy real estate series like Sunset Sale and Million Dollar List, although Kendra delivers a lot more of a goofy realtor origin story than these headlines.

Our opinion : I was pleasantly surprised by Kendra sells Hollywood, a simple little show with a surprisingly large heart. Wilkinson has always been the cutest of the Playboy group, so that kind of shift for her makes perfect sense. She is totally candid about her past, her fundamental moments and her deep love for her children. Kendra sells Hollywood It could easily have been yawn-inducing reality fodder to add to the stack, but instead, it feels all over Kendra, allowing her to speak her truth and never laugh at her. So many others could make her the punchline, but here, wearing her heart on her sleeve is a big reason why Kendra sells Hollywood works as well as it does. It’s certainly not the most innovative or exciting new real estate series on the market, but it does appear to be the most down-to-earth of the bunch, understated and seemingly authentic.

Kendra sells Hollywood That might be sweet, but that doesn’t mean there’s no drama to come. The big rolling eyes and team Douglas Elliman’s skepticism of Wilkinson will obviously play out over the season and lead to conflict, because what would a reality TV show be without a little kindness? Even with all of that in the mix, however, it really feels like we’re getting to know Wilkinson behind the platinum hair and spray tan we’ve seen for all these years. By the end of the pilot, Kendra might not have sold Hollywood, but she certainly sold a viewer or two.

Gender and skin: There are glimpses of Kendra’s days at Playboy Mansion, but overall things remain pretty tame.

Starting shot: Kendra wipes away her tears as she laments that her past may prevent her from succeeding in her new career.

Pilot line bridge: “If you can’t handle the pressure, it’s not the right deal,” feels enough on the nose to introduce us to this world and the Wilkinson anxieties that surround it, but that sort of thing comes with the territory of reality TV.

Our call: Stream it. Kendra sells Hollywood is a surprisingly charming little show, taking us on an intimate emotional journey with its titular star and offering rare insight into what it really takes to become a real estate agent.

Jade Budowski is a freelance writer with a knack for ruining punchlines, hogging the mic in karaoke, and tweeting thirst. Follow her on Twitter: @jadebudowski.

FluxKendra sells Hollywoodon Discovery +