Devastating ‘Shang-Chi’ Theory Sets Up Unexpected Showdown

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally airing on Disney +, and fans have been rediscovering one of Marvel’s best origin stories in years. But in the process, someone may have discovered a shocking truth about the film’s protagonist and her best friend Katy.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi Explain

Just in case you haven’t seen the movie since it premiered in September, here’s a quick plot reminder.

When Shang-Chi begins, Shaun (Simu Liu) lives in San Francisco and works as a valet with her best friend Katy (Awkwafina). Shaun doesn’t have a family of his own, but he’s practically a part of Katys, stopping by her house for breakfast. He’s even friends with Katy’s grandmother.

None of this sounds particularly unusual. The movie makes it clear why Shaun and Katy are friends (at one point, we return to a scene where she distracted a bully from attacking her by singing the Eagles’ Hotel California). Shang-Chi doesn’t have a family of his own either, so it makes sense that he clings to Katys.

But as the movie unfolds, we learn the truth about Shang-Chi. Raised by his father to be an unstoppable kung fu master, Shang-Chi was sent on his first mission at a young age to assassinate the leader of the Iron Gang (the gang responsible for his mother’s murder). Initially, Shang-Chi tells Katy that he chickened out and was forced into hiding. He later admits to having finished the job, claiming that he was embarrassed to tell his friend the terrible truth.

But what if the real truth is even worse?

A new Shang-Chi theory

Simu liu in Shang-Chi. wonder

On Reddit, you dance offers a intriguing theory. What if the person Shang-Chi murdered was Katy’s grandfather? This not only explains why he supports Katy and her family, but also some of his more suspicious behaviors throughout the film.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of u / akavina:

I believe Shang-Chi finished his mission and murdered him, only to realize that he had a family, children, and grandchildren. I believe Katy is the granddaughter of the Iron Gang leader and the guilt he felt while taking her grandfather, and the heartache that caused the family (much like the heartache his family felt at the loss of their mother, Li) made him commit to making amends for the rest of his life. He inserted himself into the family he almost broke. That’s why he seeks to have a good relationship with Katy’s grandmother, and always supports Katy no matter what she wants to do (good ideas and bad). First out of guilt.

This is a fascinating and slightly flawed theory with major implications. If that’s true, maybe Katy will learn the truth and turn on Shang-Chi in the sequel. She learns to fight with a bow and arrows in this movie. Will she pick them up again, this time aiming at her old friend?

It’s also worth noting that Marvel did the same with Bucky in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, having atoned for the murder of a young man by befriending his grandfather. And if there’s one thing Marvel loves, its recycling tropes.

Again, it is worth noting that this Shang-Chi theory does not solve a mystery that really needs to be solved. The movie makes it clear how the two became friends, and we already know why Shang-Chi hid the truth to begin with.

Reddit’s comments on this one also seem divided, with some users finding the theory ridiculous while others liking it. You may have to decide for yourself on this one. Fortunately, it has never been so easy to watch Shang-Chi and the ten rings than it currently is.