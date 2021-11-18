City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph





MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WMC) – Rapper Young Dolph was shot in Memphis Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place at Makedas Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard. No suspicious information was given. Makedas closed for the day. Several leaders of the Memphis community offered their condolences along with people from the entertainment industry. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sends his thoughts and prayers to the Young Dolphs family and tweeted that his death is another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings. The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph is another reminder of the pain violent crime brings. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. – Major Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) November 17, 2021 Shelby County School Principal Dr Joris Ray called the rapper a proud Hamiltonian and a generous supporter of the school district. Young Dolph was a Our thoughts and prayers are with Adolph’s family @YoungDolph Thornton Jr. A proud Hamiltonian and generous supporter of @ SCSK12Unified, the life of this young father tragically ended with gun violence. Let us continue to sound the alarm and call for PEACE in our city! pic.twitter.com/nzqIftdePC – Dr Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) November 17, 2021 The Shelby County Commissioner reflected on the first time she met Young Dolph, saying: He’s Memphis. The first time I met Dolph, this woman was trying to give him her brothers’ mixtape in a reunion with Min. Farrakhan. The number of ways he refused got me rolling and he was so Memphis with it. He was so Memphis. He was Memphis. He’s Memphis. – Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) November 17, 2021 RIP to my friend Dolph it broke my heart – Gucci Mane (@ gucci1017) November 17, 2021 Rest easy, young Dolph, you have always tried to make your community stronger and to have a helping hand when you can for those in need. Lots of respect and love for 901. – Kelly English (@kelly_english) November 17, 2021 Send love to family, friends and fans of @YoungDolph

Rest in power younger brother. I pray that your children and your family will be covered and nurtured by the Almighty. – LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) November 17, 2021 I am so sick and I am in disbelief! Pray for his family and friends! Rest in peace to my friend a true legendary dolphin – TINA SNOW (hetheestallion) November 17, 2021 God bless Dolph Real freelance Memphis born in chicago rapper. loved by millions of people. I always showed love every time I saw him, it’s tragic that God bless his father – Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021 we are already losing too many black men to poor health, racism, prison, etc. we have to find a way to heal and not add to it with our own violence. prayers for the family and friends of the young dolphins. TEAR – omen (@ omen) November 17, 2021 Click here to subscribe to our newsletter! Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the title.

