successful Bollywood director prepares for divorce; Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on fallout with Karan Johar and more





It’s time to introduce you to the hottest new entertainment trends. With reports from a successful Bollywood director heading for divorce to Kartik Aaryan breaking the silence about his fallout with Karan Johar over Dostana 2, here’s a look at some of the top entertainment news trending today. Also Read – Aayush Sharma asked Arpita, Salman Khan’s sister, to convince Bhaijaan not to do Antim because of the nepotism lagging behind Is Bollywoods HIT Director Heading For Divorce? [Exclusive] In the midst of Bollywood wedding season, here is some shocking news about a wedding that is coming to an end. Also Read – Antim The Final Truth: Does Salman Khan Have An Extended Cameo Or A Full Role? Aayush Sharma REVEALS the Big Secret [EXCLUSIVE] Read the full story here: Is Bollywoods HIT Director Heading For Divorce? [Exclusive] Also Read – Antim BTS Video: Salman Khan & Mahima Makwana Take Us Through Aayush Sharmas Huge Transformation From Boy In Love To Rahuliya Watch KRK removes tweet about Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for filing FIR against domestic violence; specifies: “I did not mention the name of anyone” Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan recently had an ironic moment when he praised the statement by Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali, praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for filing an FIR against domestic violence while ‘she was in a relationship. Read the full story here: KRK removes tweet about Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for filing FIR against domestic violence; specifies: “I did not mention the name of anyone” Kartik Aaryan finally breaks the silence on his fallout with Karan Johar about Dostana 2: “You wonder why this is happening? “Often you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening? “But more than me, I feel for my family, because they do not belong to this world,” Kartik Aaryan said when asked to be bothered by negative stories about him as a result of his spinoff with Karan Johar on Dostana 2. Read the full story here: Kartik Aaryan finally breaks the silence on his fallout with Karan Johar about Dostana 2: “You wonder why this is happening? Aayush Sharma asked Arpita, Salman Khan’s sister, to convince Bhaijaan not to do Antim because of nepotism lagging behind Many people had said that they didn’t want to see Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth because of nepotism. Read the full story here: Aayush Sharma asked Arpita, Salman Khan’s sister, to convince Bhaijaan not to do Antim because of nepotism lagging behind Before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, cousin Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria get married in early 2022 [Exclusive] Bollywood wedding season is getting exciting! The latest scoop is that Aadar-Tara will beat Ranbir-Alia in the 2022 mandap race. Read the full story here: Before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, cousin Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria get married in early 2022 [Exclusive] Police complaint against Vir Das for allegedly criticizing the country in his viral video “2 Indias” Vir Das receives mixed reactions for his video on social media. The actor-comedian has also opened up to the controversy. Read the full story here: Police complaint against Vir Das for allegedly criticizing the country in his viral video “2 Indias” Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

