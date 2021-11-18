Hyderabadi actor Gullu Dada leaves the film industry

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi actor-filmmaker Adnan Sajid Khan, known as Gullu Dada, announced his decision to quit the film industry on Tuesday. He made the announcement via a long note on his Facebook account exactly 14 years after his first movie was released.

He said he considered stopping acting for two months before making his official announcement.

Sajid expressed his gratitude to his fans saying: “No matter how much I thank you for the love and respect you have given me all these years, let alone that I am a very lucky artist from Hyderabad From the children, mothers, sisters and elderly in the house who have given love, prayers and blessings, I will be grateful to everyone in my life.

Sajid said that due to the popularity he gained from taking action and the prayers and blessings of the elderly, he could start his restaurant Gullu Dadas Biryani and run the start-up successfully by the grace of Allah.

He further stated that he will continue to entertain his fans on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Sajid started his career as a stage singer in the 1990s before moving to the theater in 2007. He is one of the most famous actors of the Deccani cinema.

He received his first breakthrough as an actor in RK Mamas FM Fun Aur Masti, in which he played a local don named Gullu Dada and became popular thanks to the character.

