Entertainment
Rocky Horror Picture Show drop shadow
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a 1975 musical comedy horror film, is a cult cinematic experience that fans dress up in and audiences toss toilet rolls, toast, rice, and cards. Meanwhile, a drop shadow recreates the film in front of the screen.
Sweet Translucent Dreams (http://www.stdrhps.net/), a rocky horror shadow cast co-founded by Kyle and Melissa DeFina, played at the film’s recent screening at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading.
“The film is flow proof. You have to see it in a theater, you have to throw things, you have to scream and scream, dress up and be a part of the longest-running cult movie of all time, DeFina said.
“It’s a lot of fun, it’s great to see everyone being themselves and getting a little bit silly at the same time,” said participant Greg Dimovitz from Mohrsville.
Cyndi Dimovitz added: “It’s a great night, a great time, a great reason to dress up and have a great time.”
The crowd and the energy were absolutely amazing, said DeFina. As a performer, that kind of energy fuels your performance and you are able to give back to the audience in incredible ways.
Julianna Markel and Steven Dow traveled from Smyrna, Delaware.
It’s amazing, the vibe here was fantastic, said Dowwho dressed as Frank-N-Furter. It was so much fun.
“We love Rocky Horror. My parents have been doing it in South Philly for a long time, so it’s kind of passed down to the generation of Rocky Horror love,” Markel said.
Interview with the composer
Richard Hartley contributed music for the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Her favorite song from the movie was “I’m Going Home”.
Hartley has attended a midnight screening of the film on several occasions, during the first convention on Long Island with members of the cast.
We were all amazed. I once took Susan Sarandon to 14th Street and she went to the bathroom right before the concert. When she returned she said people were covering themselves with water ready to play. I think she found it slightly disturbing.
What was it like working with actor Barry Bostwick?
Hartley: “Barry was a pro. Having been in musicals, it was easy to work with him.
Can you reveal something or a story about Rocky Horror that to this day is not widely known?
Hartley: “Recording Meat Loaf was a challenge. Her voice was so loud. He broke the diaphragm of a very expensive mic, so we set up a dummy and pulled the recording mic away from him.
Why is Rocky Horrorso tough?
Hartley: “Wish I had known… the show was very original in 1973, chaotic, sexy, funny, musically naive, and 50 minutes of explosion, while the movie is kinda slow and some say that’s why the fans decided to fill in the gaps with incredibly spiritual answers.
What has been the biggest challenge and reward for you as a composer working on Rocky’s music?
Hartley: “The movie was in some ways a lot easier than the show because we had great singers and a great band. “
Fleetwood’s Rodeo Marie Hanson is a teenage columnist specializing in coverage of entertainment events and celebrity interviews. Follow Rodeo’s Drive-Thru Hollywood News on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rdthn/ and on its YouTube channel Rodeos Hollywood Drive-Thru News at https://www.youtube.com/ channel / UC5zPmRRqa9HK_-Z9- G9OPGA.
Sources
2/ https://www.readingeagle.com/2021/11/17/rodeos-drive-thru-hollywood-news-cult-film-experience-features-audience-participation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]