Rocky Horror Picture Show drop shadow

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a 1975 musical comedy horror film, is a cult cinematic experience that fans dress up in and audiences toss toilet rolls, toast, rice, and cards. Meanwhile, a drop shadow recreates the film in front of the screen.

Sweet Translucent Dreams (http://www.stdrhps.net/), a rocky horror shadow cast co-founded by Kyle and Melissa DeFina, played at the film’s recent screening at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading.

“The film is flow proof. You have to see it in a theater, you have to throw things, you have to scream and scream, dress up and be a part of the longest-running cult movie of all time, DeFina said.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s great to see everyone being themselves and getting a little bit silly at the same time,” said participant Greg Dimovitz from Mohrsville.

Cyndi Dimovitz added: “It’s a great night, a great time, a great reason to dress up and have a great time.”

The crowd and the energy were absolutely amazing, said DeFina. As a performer, that kind of energy fuels your performance and you are able to give back to the audience in incredible ways.

Julianna Markel and Steven Dow traveled from Smyrna, Delaware.

It’s amazing, the vibe here was fantastic, said Dowwho dressed as Frank-N-Furter. It was so much fun.

“We love Rocky Horror. My parents have been doing it in South Philly for a long time, so it’s kind of passed down to the generation of Rocky Horror love,” Markel said.

Interview with the composer

Richard Hartley contributed music for the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Her favorite song from the movie was “I’m Going Home”.

Hartley has attended a midnight screening of the film on several occasions, during the first convention on Long Island with members of the cast.

We were all amazed. I once took Susan Sarandon to 14th Street and she went to the bathroom right before the concert. When she returned she said people were covering themselves with water ready to play. I think she found it slightly disturbing.

What was it like working with actor Barry Bostwick?

Hartley: “Barry was a pro. Having been in musicals, it was easy to work with him.

Can you reveal something or a story about Rocky Horror that to this day is not widely known?

Hartley: “Recording Meat Loaf was a challenge. Her voice was so loud. He broke the diaphragm of a very expensive mic, so we set up a dummy and pulled the recording mic away from him.

Why is Rocky Horrorso tough?

Hartley: “Wish I had known… the show was very original in 1973, chaotic, sexy, funny, musically naive, and 50 minutes of explosion, while the movie is kinda slow and some say that’s why the fans decided to fill in the gaps with incredibly spiritual answers.

What has been the biggest challenge and reward for you as a composer working on Rocky’s music?

Hartley: “The movie was in some ways a lot easier than the show because we had great singers and a great band. “

