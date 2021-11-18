Vacation kicks off in Green Bay with an event blitz: here are 10

Ready or not, here are the holidays.

The festivities begin this week ahead of Thanksgiving with a comprehensive list of launch events in downtown Green Bay led by the Holiday Parade, the first of many Polar Express train rides to the National Railway Museum, the opening of Santa’s Rock N Lights in De Pere and a whole bunch of pyro and lasers at Resch Center for a pair of Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts.

Here is the first set of 10 events to get you in the holiday spirit.

CityDeck Peace Tree Lighting and Light Display

When or: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday outside the Brown County Courthouse, 100 S. Jefferson St., then onto CityDeck in downtown Green Bay

The details: The large conifer outside the courthouse will be lit up at 6 p.m. as community leaders and children share their thoughts on peace. People are then invited to head to the Daily Buzz Espresso Bar, 124 E. Walnut St., for a free cup of hot chocolate on the way to CityDeck to see the start of the new bright blue and white display alongside the Fox River. A short ceremony is scheduled there at 6:45 p.m., accompanied by holiday music and photo ops.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When or: 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

The details:The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will once again launch its holiday tour of 59 cities and 99 shows with two concerts at the Resch Center. Green Bay has become a preferred starting point for TSO, who also launched their tours at Resch in 2018 and 2019. This year’s multimedia production celebrates the 25th anniversary of Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the first multi-platinum album that features “Eve of Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24, “This Christmas Day and Old Town bar. Tickets start at $ 49.50 at ticketstaronline.com.

Tree festival

When or: Open daily during museum hours Thursday through January 2 at the National Railroad Museum, 2285 S. Broadway, Ashwaubenon.

The details: View over 35 decorated Christmas trees sponsored by organizations, groups and businesses in the area for $ 6 per person. Admission includes museum exhibits and historic trains. More info on nationalrrmuseum.org.

Broadway Illuminations Ceremony

When or: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the Broadway neighborhood of downtown Green Bay.

The details: The countdown to enlightenment begins at 5:30 p.m. with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich at the corner of Broadway and Hubbard Street. The festivities include horseback riding, Christmas carols, and holiday showcases. Neighborhood businesses will be open to holiday shopping.

Santa’s Rock N Lights

When or: Open nightly Friday through January 2 at Brown County Fairgrounds, 1500 Fort Howard Ave., De Pere.

The details: The drive-through event features a mile-long display of hundreds of thousands of lights, including polar bears, dinosaurs, and light tunnels, all set to music. Expect about a 20 minute trip at 3 mph. Reservations are required for a specific day and time in advance at santasrocknlights.com; no ticket sales on site. The cost is $ 19.99 to $ 29.99 per car (six people each) depending on the night; $ 5 per additional passenger. Rush hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Polar Express train ride

When or: Fridays at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays from November 19 to December 12; and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on December 2 at the National Railroad Museum, 2285 S. Broadway, Ashwaubenon.

The details: The National Railroad Museum is the only place in Wisconsin that offers the recreation of the classic children’s book and film, which could explain the nearly 13,000 tickets already sold for its 42 shows. The next closest spot is Union Station in Chicago.

Guests arrive in holiday pajamas to attend the Festival of Trees, marvel at the museum’s historic trains, and play reindeer games. From there, it’s time for the show with the hot chocolate dance, a free cup of hot chocolate and a dramatic read of the story of “The Polar Express”. The next stop is to board a train outside for a ride to the “North Pole,” where they will interact with the characters in the story and see Santa Claus and the holiday lights. The pre-show lasts 30 minutes; the show lasts 60 minutes. Limited tickets of $ 21.75 to $ 47 remain at nationalrrmuseum.org. Masks compulsory for children 2 years and over indoors and on trains.

Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade

When or: 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Green Bay. It goes down Jefferson Street and Stuart Street, goes north on Jefferson, west on Cherry Street, and south on Washington Street.

The details: A local tradition in its 37th year (and returning after being canceled by the pandemic last year), the parade will feature ‘Oh Christmas Tree’ themed floats, marching bands, giant balloons, performers. and Santa Claus and his reindeer. The forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 44. The parade will also be broadcast live on WGBA-TV (NBC 26). The route map is available on centrevillegreenbay.com.

Photos with Santa Claus

When or: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday after the parade at the YWCA Greater Green Bay, 230 S. Madison St.

The details: Santa will be staged for photos near visiting children, but his knees will not be available this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols. All visitors inside the building are required to wear masks, which can be temporarily removed for photos. Several reindeer and Santa’s elves will also be available for photos outside until noon.

Holiday art market

When or: 10 am to 5 pm Saturday at the Northland Hotel Ballroom, 304 N. Adams St., Green Bay.

The details: Shop for handmade jewelry, paintings, photographs and mixed media works from nearly 20 local artists at an event presented by Mosaic Arts Inc. and BayCare Clinic. Participating artists: Melanie Boyung, Mike Burman, Deborah Doerflinger, Kevin Edgar, Kathleen Franken, Marcy Frayseth, Stephon Freeman, Sara Hoida, Vibhas Kendzia, Lynn Lentz, Bambi Lint, Kenneth Martin, Charlotte Fung Miller, Matt Miller, Lea Peot, Nancy Pierce, William Waite, Shawn Wallenfang and Kathleen Zolper.

Ribbon of Hope Foundation Christmas Wreath Jubilee

When or: Wreaths are lit from dusk until 1 a.m. until December 1 in the windows of the former Green Bay Children’s Museum building at 301 N. Washington St., Green Bay.

The details: Check out 80 decorated Christmas wreaths donated by sponsors, local businesses, families and individuals to raise funds for the De Pere-based nonprofit Ribbon of hope, which helps residents undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Once the exhibit is over, all wreaths will be given to those in the community who have been diagnosed with cancer to help lift their spirits during the holidays.

