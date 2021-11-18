6 celebrities who had their OWN IT NOW this year





The past year and a half may not have been easy, but luckily we have our on-screen idols to admire. Despite many struggles and self-doubt, many celebrities have decided to make it their own NOW when it comes to their dreams and aspirations. They lived their lives in their own way and gave us the courage to do the same! Want to motivate yourself? Read on. Sonakshi sinha It is a well known fact that Sonakshi Sinha loves art and is an artist herself. However, she never really explored the brush like she does now. This year, Sinha has created House of Creativity, a database of works of art showcasing all artistic approaches and at the heart of it, Sonakshi Sinha’s new initiative will focus on the Indian artistic community and give life to the arts community. space for local talent. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif We’ve all seen plenty of Boyfriend movies – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai being two of the most famous. But a boyfriend movie starring three of Bollywood’s best actresses? Well, this is something we thought we would never see. However, PC, Alia, and Katrina have come together to brainstorm a boyfriend movie featuring an all-female main cast. And Jee Le Zaraa was born. Konkona Sen Sharma An actress par excellence, Konkona Sen Sharma has delivered exceptional performances during her career. However, with Mumbai Diaries coming out this year, it tackles issues like domestic violence and the PTSD that follows. This is an issue that has not been fully explored in the mainstream OTT spaces and Konkona delivers excellent performance. Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu received two Filmfare Awards and was praised for her impactful roles. From Pink to Thappad, Taapsee has come a long way. This year, the actress launched her own production house called Outsiders Films. “It’s time to recover, for with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to do my best to bring the best, for the sight is the best from ‘the outside’ Write a new chapter in life, now as a producer with “Outsider Films” #OutsidersFilms #NewChapter (sic), “she wrote on Instagram. What these women have in common is their OWN IT NOW attitude. Maybe it also comes from being in a generation that doesn’t wait for permission to make things happen. They don’t just sit around and wait for something to happen – they do it of their own accord. If you connect with these powerful artists, ROPOSO is the app for you. On Roposo you can: have fun, shop your favorite influencer pop collections / stores and even join them in an immersive live experience, by truly owning it now. This ‘I want it’ philosophy. I went out and got it ‘is something ROPOSO believes in and stands for and it could be the perfect app for you. So what are you waiting for? See now. Live now. Buy now … #OwnItNow only on Roposo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/6-celebrities-who-had-their-own-it-now-moment-this-year-51454.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos