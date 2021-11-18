Adele has a lot of big feelings over 30





Another computer confection is All Night Parking, a time chain of old and new, which juxtaposes flowery, fast-paced, cascading samples of jazz pianist Erroll Garner with a trap-like drum machine beat, while Adele shows jazzy syncopations as she sings about 21st century lust: every time you text / I want to take the next flight home. But the album is also, at times, a frankly and disturbing documentary. Adele sings to her son in My Little Love, offering assurances and apologies: I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you sad, she offers in a little R&B croon. The track interrupts and almost derails its moody, rippling Marvin Gaye groove with digital vocal notes that Adele recorded in moments of tears and in conversations with her son. Mom has had a lot of strong feelings lately, she tells him. I feel a little bit trapped, like, uh, I feel a little confused, and I feel like I don’t really know what I’m doing. Discomfort is part of the story. On the 30th, Adele clearly complicates the pop roles of lover, heroine, victim or fighter. One thing missing from 30 is the kind of righteous revenge song, like Chasing Pavements and Rolling in the Deep, that young Adele would throw at exes. On the 30th, Adele escapes more serenely from a romance in Woman Like Me, a low-fi bossa nova produced by Inflo (Dean Josiah Cover) of the British collective Sault, wondering how a suitor could be so lazy and complacent when a little more consistency could win her over. But more often than not, Adele’s songs feature her as her own target and her own unfinished self-improvement project. The base style of the album is secular gospel, with Adele’s voice coming together to hymn-like piano chords, seeking faith not in a higher power but in itself. In Hold On, another collaboration with Inflo, she sings, I’m my own worst enemy / Right now I really hate being me because a distant choir pushes her to hold, and her voice rises to a kind of prayer: That time be patient / May pain be gracious.

