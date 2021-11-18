Actor Heath Freeman, best known for his role in NCIS or Bones, dies at 41





Actor Heath Freeman, best known for his television career in series such as Marine: Criminal Investigacin, BONE oh Without leaving a trace,The causes of his death are not yet known, although it was his representative who confirmed the fateful news through a Releaseshared by THAT ONE. We are truly devastated by the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman, said Joe S. Montifiore, the handle of the performer. He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited about the next chapter in his career, the statement continued. He showed the shock that Freeman’s death brought to those close to him, who will always be remembered as “the man with the most infectious and spectacular laughter.” Fired The world of television mourns the death of the actor Heath Freeman playing Howard Epps in the ‘Bones’ series Bones Wiki Some colleagues in the profession wanted to say goodbye to him via social networks. One of the first to respond was actress Shanna Moakler, who shared a photo with Freeman on Instagram: “My heart was broken. I lovingly hold on to each of the amazing memories we had,” he said. she writes. Ashley Benson too, star of the popular series little liars:“I will always love you,” the actress wrote.



Actress Gina Carano, Freeman’s partner in the film Terror in the meadow, which will be released next year, also mourned the actor’s death through an Instagram post: “A week ago I gave you a goodbye hug. I will carry you all my life in my heart. A trip would be so short. I wanted to spend more time with you to laugh, cry, create, live, love … “



Successful career in television Freeman’s television career began in 2001, when he appeared in an episode of Emergency room, although it was Howard Epps, the first serial killer of BONE, the character who made him known between 2005 and 2007. From then on, the actor worked on fictions as well known as The Closer, Sin rastro oh Marine. Investigate the criminalThe actor would star in two films due for release in 2022: Terror in the meadow and Devil’s fruit.

