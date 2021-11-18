Entertainment
Hollywood animation director and Spike Jones drummer Joe Siracusa has died at 99 – press enterprise
Joseph J. Syracuse, who played drums in conductor Spike Jones’ City Slickers in the 1940s and 1950s before embarking on a long career in Hollywood animation studios, died on Saturday, according to his son Steve Siracusa .
He was 99 when he died at the Tarzana House in the San Fernando Valley where he had resided since 1960. Having lived for almost a century, Syracuse, which everyone knew as Joe, really had a wonderful life.
Syracuse loved to share his experiences and when you had enjoyed yourself as much as he did, who wouldn’t?
Originally from Cleveland, he enjoyed making music from a young age, playing in orchestras throughout his high school years and until he was drafted into the military during World War II.
His musical talents took him to a military dance orchestra just before he left overseas. My battery saved my life! Syracuse said during an interview in 2020. He also became a full performer in this group, he recalls.
I took the mop and put it on my head like a wig, he said. And when the singer started singing, I said, Oh Frankie, sing Keep Me, Baby! ‘ this was back when Frank Sinatra was popular and all the ladies were screaming for him.
After the war he landed a job with Spike Jones and the City Slickers, which required not only narrow musicality, but the ability to accompany Jones’ comedic flow in shows across the country. They even performed at the White House, where Syracuse shook hands with President Harry S. Truman.
Syracuse was a natural not only behind the drums, but also for creating gags such as a facsimile of his own head, which he sometimes wore on his shoulder, or a pair of glasses that one of the singers would wear that fake squirt. tears over Jones as the singer performed the standard “I Cried For You”.
In the early 1950s, Siracusa left the City Slickers and the road to move to Los Angeles with his wife Eleanor and a family that eventually included four children. He found work as an executive in different animation studios, working on cartoon characters as well known as Mr. Magoo, the Pink Panther and Spider-Man.
In this chapter of his life, he met and befriended such luminaries as Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, and Marvel maestro Stan Lee. He became a member of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts & Sciences, also voting for the Oscars each year.
After the death of his wife in 1997, Syracuse remained active and entertaining. On Veterans Day, he would sometimes go to the local supermarket where the managers let him play patriotic tunes on PA.
And he loved to dance, almost until the very end of his life, rarely missing a class at the local senior center where he danced and also helped the instructor.
I’ve had such a blessed and wonderful life, Syracuse said at the end of the 2020 interview.
Syracuse is survived by two of her four children, Geraldine “Gerry” Gomara and Steve Siracusa, and an extended family that includes 47 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will eventually take place at Christ Community Church in Canoga Park, which Syracuse has attended for many years, said Steve Siracusa.
It is tentatively set for February 5, 2022, two days after Syracuse would have turned 100.
Sources
2/ https://www.pe.com/2021/11/17/joe-siracusa-hollywood-animation-executive-and-spike-jones-drummer-dead-at-99/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]