Why are palace sources speculating on Meghan and Harry’s Christmas plans?
Back in December 2018, Meghan markle and Prince harry spent a few uneventful days at Sandringham celebrating the holidays with the rest of the Royal Family, where they attended the traditional Christmas church service and made an appearance at the Boxing Day pheasant hunt. But the couple did not return to queen elizabeths Norfolk since that year, and their alleged lack of loyalty to tradition has spawned an annual news cycle between royal sources and the tabloids.
The 2021 version started in September, when the Sun reported that Meghan and Harry were seeking an invitation to join the Windsors for Christmas. This continued on Wednesday, when Sixth page spoke to several royal sources who believe Meghan and Harry will not be joining the royal family for Christmas this year, despite being invited. This may not sound like news to anyone experiencing the hardships of air travel in the midst of a pandemic, but the commentary that accompanies the information is worth noting.
A royal source was surprised the couple didn’t want to be with the Queen now that Prince Philip has passed away. There are a lot of things that go into the logistics and planning of a family Christmas, so of course the staff know Harry and Meghan won’t be coming, the source said. If they were, they would have already communicated it to their families. But it’s Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped that they would want to be with her.
Another source was dismayed that the couple did not return until the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year. If this is the first time they’ve come back to the country from the Megxit and sucked in all the Queen’s oxygen, it will be just terrible, the insider said.
So far, Meghan and Harry have not shared any official information on their vacation plans or plans to return to the UK, so it could be speculation. Royal sources are anonymous, so it’s hard to understand why they decided to share their information and even more so to understand why they care. It looks like a long-awaited family reunion could actually be more stressful for everyone involved, especially the Queen, who has had health issues.
When the couple first skipped Sandringham’s traditional Christmas in 2019, they announced their intention to spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, well in advance. Later, various outlets reported that they spent the vacations at the Vancouver Island mansion they rented to kick back and plan their royal outing. In the couple’s interview with Oprah in March, they revealed that communications between them and the rest of the family had become strained in late 2019, with Harry claiming that Prince charles no longer took his phone calls.
In October 2020, a source close to the couple told Vanity Show that they had no plans to travel to the UK for the holidays, in part because of Harry’s struggles with Prince William. Let’s just say even though things are better between Harry and his brother, the source said. It’s not what it was, and I don’t think anyone’s ready for a comfortable family Christmas right now. As it turned out, Harry and Meghan then spent the holiday season at their Montecito estate and, like most Americans, shopping for Christmas trees and playing outside with their son. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Now with the addition of a five month old girl Lily, who was born in June, the family has even more reason to stay put for the holidays. Although Meghan and Harry were able to make it to New York twice this year, they can perhaps be forgiven for not boarding a transatlantic flight just to avoid sucking in all the oxygen if they return next year . Although Harry came face to face with his brother at Philips’ April funeral and a July ceremony dedicating a statue to Princess Diana, they are still would have on the outputs. The Queen may be well known for her diplomatic skills, but even she failed to put Charles, William and Harry on the same page. Maybe everyone should be relieved that they aren’t trying to mend their relationships while holding guns.
