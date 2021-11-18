Entertainment
Complete List of Film Music Winners – Billboard
“No Time to Die,” the title track from the latest James Bond film, came close to eventual Oscar glory Wednesday, November 17 when it won the feature song at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The song, co-written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media on March 14.
Nicholas Britell won the full-length score for Do not seek. This increases the likelihood that it could bring Britell her third Oscar nomination for Best Original Music. He was previously nominated for Moonlight (2016) and If Beale Street could speak (2018).
The exact comparisons between the Oscars and the HHMAs are tricky, as the Oscars only award two music awards – best original song and best original music – while the HHMAs award five awards for movie songs and seven for music. of films.
HHMA winners in other sheet music categories who are considered strong contenders for Oscar nominations for Best Original Score are Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner for C’mon C’mon (independent film); Alberto Iglesias for Parallel mothers (independent film, foreign language); and Hans Zimmer for Dune (science fiction / fantasy).
CODA (acronym for Children of Deaf Adults) won two awards: Outstanding Song for an Independent Film (“Beyond the Shore”) and Outstanding Musical Performance of a Song (Original or Pre-existing). The latter award went to Amelia Jones in her role as Ruby singing and signing the 1960s Joni Mitchell classic “Both Sides Now” during an audition to enter the Berklee School of Music. The latter is a new category this year to honor the best on-screen musical performance of a song of the year. The price goes to the performer on screen.
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards honor composers, songwriters, music supervisors and filmmakers for their work in music for film, television, and video games.
For a list of winners and nominees in all categories and to watch the recorded show, visit HMMAwards.com.
Here are the nominees and winners in the 12 film categories.
Song – feature film
“Be alive” from king richard (Warner Bros.) – written by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; performed by Beyoncé
“Every letter” of Cyrano (United Artists) – written by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser; performed by Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
“Guns Go Bang” by The more they fall (Netflix) – written by Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z); performed by Kid Cudi and Jay-Z
“Here I am (Singing my way home)” from The respect (MGM) – written by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman; performed by Jennifer Hudson
“Just Look Up” by Do not seek (Netflix) – written by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson; performed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi
“My father’s daughter” from Flag day (MGM) – written by Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder; performed by Olivia Vedder
WINNER: “No time to die” from No time to die (MGM) – written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; performed by Billie Eilish
Song – animated film
WINNER: “Good humor” from Paw Patrol (Paramount Pictures) – written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine; performed by Adam Levine
“Without fear (Valiente)” by Untamed spirit (Universal Pictures) – written by Amie Doherty; performed by Isabela Merced & Eiza González
“Follow me home” from Arlo the alligator boy (Netflix) – written by Ryan Crego and Alex Geringas; performed by Mary Lambert and Michael J. Woodard
“On my way” from The Mitchells versus. machines (Iconic Events) – written by Alex Lahey, Sophie Payten and Gab Strum; produced by Gab Strum with Alex Lahey; performed by Alex Lahey.
“Together, we are standing” by The Boss Baby: family business (Dreamworks) – written by Gary Barlow; performed by Ariana Greenblatt
“Your song saved my life” from Sing 2 (Universal Pictures) – written by Bono and U2; made by U2
Song – documentary film
“Breathe” from The first wave (Neon) – written and performed by Jon Batiste
“Look up” from World Women’s Time (Internet) – written by Ryan Shore and Elizabeth Russo; performed by Angelica Hale
“(I’ll never tame you)” from Mustangs: the wild horses of America (Virgil Films) – written by Diane Warren; performed by Blanco Brown.
“Where I belong” from Brian Wilson: long road promised (Screen Media Films) – written by Brian Wilson and Jim James; performed by Brian Wilson
WINNER: “Secret sister” of Rebel hearts (Discovery +) – written and performed by Rufus Wainwright
“The other side of the rainbow” from Cured (Singer & Deschamps Productions) – written by Ian Honeyman and Tucker Murray Caploe; performed by Tucker and Ian Honeyman
Song – independent film
“After our dawn” from After we fell (Vertical Entertainment) – written by George Kallis, Castille Landon, Nicolas Farmakalidis, Ryan Steffes, George Solonos, Taylor Conrod; performed by Taylor Conrod
“Because the love” of Love is love is love (Blue Fox Entertainment) – written by Rita Wilson and Laura Karpman; performed by Rita Wilson
WINNER: “Beyond the Shore” by CODA (Apple TV +) – written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius De Vries, Matt Dahan; performed by Emilia Jones
“Until the joy” of Belfast (Focus Features) – written and performed by Van Morrison
“One way or another” from Four good days (Vertical Entertainment) – written by Diane Warren; performed by Reba McEntire
Song – on-screen performance (price per on-screen performer)
Amandla Stenberg – “The Anonymous” Dear Evan Hansen (Universal Pictures) written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg
Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace with Marc Anthony – “Home All Summer” by In the heights (Warner Bros.) written by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Anya Taylor-Joy – “Downtown” of Last night in Soho (Focus Features) written by Tony Hatch
Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – “Just Look Up” by Do not seek (Netflix) written by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson
WINNER: Emilia Jones – “Both Sides Now” by CODA (Apple TV +) written by Joni Mitchell.
Glen Hansard, Sam Amidon, Scott Folan & Chorus – “When I Fall” from Cyrano (United Artists) written by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser
Jennifer Hudson, Hailey Kilgore & Saycon Sengbloh – “Respect” of The respect (MGM) written by Otis Redding
Music – feature film
WINNER: Do not seek (Netflix) – Nicolas Britell
king richard (Warner Bros.) – Kris Bowers
Alley of nightmares (Spotlight Photos) – Nathan Johnson
No time to die (MGM) – Hans Zimmer
Still water (Focus on features) – Mychael Danna
The French dispatch (Searchlight photos) – Alexandre Desplat
The last duel (Walt Disney Studios) – Harry Gregson-Williams
The power of the dog (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood
Music – independent film
WINNER: Come on, come on (The Researchers) – Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner
CODA (Apple TV +) – Marius De Vries
Nine days (Spé) – Antonio Pinto
The card counter (Focus on characteristics) – Robert Levon Been & Giancarlo Vulcano
The green knight (A24) – Daniel Hart
Macbeth’s tragedy (A24) – Carter Burwell
Music – independent film (foreign language)
A cross in the desert (Alexandria Film) – Ana Krstajic
Under the banyan tree (Lerfilm) – Wei-San Hsu
Beating of breath (Vertical Entertainment) – David Murillo R.
The hole in the fence (Ciné Canibal) – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
WINNER: Parallel mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias
Score – science fiction / fantasy
Black Widow (Walt Disney Studios) – Lorne Balfe
WINNER: Dune (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer
Cinderella (Amazon) – Mychael Danna & Jessica Rose Weiss
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (Walt Disney Studios) – Joel P West
The suicide squad (Warner Bros.) – John Murphy
Music – animated film
Untamed spirit (Universal) – Amie Doherty
WINNER: The Addams Family 2 (MGM) – Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna
The Loud House Movie (Netflix) – Philip White
Vivo (Sony photos) – Alex Lacamoire
Luca (Walt Disney Studios) – Dan Romer
The Mitchells versus. machines (Iconic Events) – Mark Mothersbaugh
Music – horror movie
WINNER: A quiet place II (Paramount Pictures) – Marco Beltrami
Army of the dead (Netflix) – Tom Holkenborg
In the ground (Neon) – Clint Mansell
Last night in Soho (Focus on characteristics) – Steven Price
Old (Universal Images) – Trevor Gureckis
Music – documentary film
14 summits: nothing is impossible (Netflix) – Nainita Desai
Become Cousteau (Picturehouse) – Daniel Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
WINNER: Julia (CNN Films) – Rachel Portman
Operation Varsity Blues (Netflix) – Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross
Oslo (HBO) – Jeff Russo and Zoë Keating
Undress, get up (Netflix) – Lili Haydn
The rescue (Natgeo) – Daniel Pemberton
