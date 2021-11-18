Downtown Dance Conservatory to present ‘The Nutcracker Princess’





The Mort Glosser Amphitheater will be the site of a magical holiday scene this weekend as the Downtown Dance Conservatory presents The Nutcracker Princess. This production will take place Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. and tickets are $ 17. Coolers, chairs and blankets are welcome. The dance will feature original costumes, dazzling landscapes and a host of characters to tell the story originally created by Tchaikovsky, according to a press release from the Cultural Arts Center. The production will also feature local dancers ages 6 to 12 as part of the community’s youth cast that is decided by audition every year, the statement said. We literally had to overcome all obstacles to continue our programs and keep this tradition alive, explained Linze McRae, artistic director of DDC. Our recent productions (in July 2020 and May 2021) at the amphitheater have been such a success, and we are grateful to have such a beautiful outdoor room in our community. The original story of The Nutcracker is said to be one of the most performed ballets and sheet music in the world, being a popular choice for ballet studios for the holiday season. The story of The Nutcracker Princess follows Mary on Christmas Eve after her godfather gives her a Nutcracker Princess doll. At the stroke of midnight, Marie wakes up from under the Christmas tree to find that the Spider Queen and her army are surrounding her and that she is now the size of her toys. Marie’s new doll comes to life and kicks in, defeating the Spider Queen and taking Marie to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Queen of Candy Land. Here, Marie is greeted by confectionery delicacies that have united in the dance. McRaesaid for this production, she was inspired by the original choreography of Marius Petipa, as well as the original story of ETA Hoffman. With the addition of a bit of Russian flair, she also gave it an interesting twist when it comes to the origins and culture of the Nutcracker lore. The DDC has been located at the Hardin Center for 17 years and has hosted a variety of Nutcracker shows over the years, most notably in collaboration with the Etowah Youth Orchestras which ran for two years with a sold-out production in New York. York. This production was also nominated for the Golden Nutcracker Award, which places it in the top 50 of the most original Nutcrackers in the country. The community agreed that with the quality of the ballet students that we are able to represent, we could produce our own locally grown Nutcracker, with all the magic and glamor of the biggest productions performed across the country, a McRae said. To purchase tickets for this Nutcracker production, visit www.culturalarts.com/boxoffice. For more information on the DDC and its programs, visit www.culturalarts.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadsdentimes.com/story/news/2021/11/17/downtown-dance-conservatory-present-the-nutcracker-princess/8653474002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos