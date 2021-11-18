Style tips from Bollywood divas and what they wore at their engagement duties





Style tips from Bollywood divas for engagement functions It’s that time of year when the festivities are in full swing. As the wedding season approaches, it is only natural that you start to prepare yourself and use different styles and techniques to enhance your ethnic look. If you are a bride-to-be, you probably have dozens of outfit choices for various functions. Not understanding how to style traditional ensembles can also be a daunting task. Especially when it comes to an engagement function, the dilemma of keeping it light or heavy is always on our minds. But here we have listed celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal, Patralekhaa and Neha Kakkar, who wore gorgeous outfits on their engagement. Whether you want to wear a kurta or saree or even want to go west and wear a dress, you can follow the style tips of these divas who can help you look your best for the occasion. Pretty in yellow for her year ceremony, Priyanka wore a beautiful yellow chikankari kurta set. The actress looked gorgeous as the color wasn’t too strong but was alluring. You can go for a kurta like this and pair it with palazzos. Along with this, Priyanka wore a statement jhumkas and kept her makeup minimalist. A beautiful dress If you want to go west, Patralekhaa’s satin dress with silver corset can be your choice. The actress, who married Rajkummar Rao, had a white engagement party and opted for diamond jewelry. Saree at its best Like Kajal Aggarwal, you can wear a yellow mesh saree with slight embroidery. Pair it with a strappy blouse and a statement jhumkas. Saree seems like the right choice when you don’t want a heavy look but don’t want to keep it too informal either. Pink lehenga Singer Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga for her engagement party. You can also try a brightly colored lehenga for your engagement. Don’t put on too much makeup but keep a nude and light base with kohl eyes, a hint of highlighter and glossy lips.

