Virtual fundraiser for EB Research will be hosted by actor Tom Holland

Actor Tom Holland from “Spider ManFame is hosting a live virtual event, featuring celebrity appearances and performances, to raise funds for the EB Research Partnership, which funds research into a cure and aims to raise awareness of epidermolysis bullosa ( EB), according to a Press release.

Eddie Vedder and Rowan Holler, a 4-year-old with dystrophic EB, pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of the EB Research Partnership)

Entitled ‘Venture into the remedies‘, this year’s event airing on November 18 will be the second annual fundraiser for the association, established in 2010 by three EB-affected families and husband-wife team Jill and Eddie Vedder. Eddie Vedder is the lead vocalist for rock band Pearl Jam.

According to EB research partnership CEO Michael Hund, last year’s virtual event, which featured well-known celebrities such as Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth and Billie Eilish, drew around half a million viewers and raised over $ 2 million.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the virtual format again this year. And given the success of the first round, Hund said the EB research partnership will consider hosting a similar virtual or hybrid event in the future.

Innovation often arises out of necessity, Hund said in a video interview with Epidermolysis Bullosa News. Hosting a digital event was the need to not give up and keep fighting and raising dollars and funding the research trade. And that’s exactly what we did last year.

Interested viewers can access the free hour-long show starting at 8 p.m. EST, with the pre-show starting at 7:30 p.m., through the organization’s streaming partner, BrandLive. EB Research Partnership branded products are also available prior to the show launch.

Holland has his own non-profit organization, which he founded with his three younger siblings and parents, called The confidence of the brothers. Using his celebrity platform, Holland, and his brothers Sam, Harry and Paddy, aim to raise funds and awareness with various organizations, including the EB Research Partnership.

Hund said Holland had met EB families and was touched by their stories.

“I’ve never seen resilience and bravery like I’ve seen in the stories of those living with EB,” Holland said in the release. “I play a superhero in the movies, but these kids and these families are the real superheroes, they face impossible hardships every day, but they keep moving forward. We owe it to them to continue the race to find a cure for EB and other rare diseases. “

Other stars including Fred Armisen, Jack Black, Pete Davidson, Mayim Bialik, Lily Hevesh, Selena Gomez, Gonzo des Muppets, The Jonas Brothers, Bill Maher, Scott Van Pelt and the Vedders will make appearances during the show. Artists such as James Arthur, Brandi Carlile, Jack Johnson, Charlotte Lawrence, Pearl Jam and Ed Sheeran are also expected to perform.

We are truly lucky and blessed and fortunate to have people who not only leverage their own platform, but bring in others to educate others about the cause, Hund said. So they really created this wave, this giant ripple effect of bringing in others.

This wave began in 2010 when Jill Vedder learned that her childhood friend, Ryan Fullmer, also a co-founder of the EB Research Partnership, had a son with EB. This brought Eddie Vedder, who was instantly connected to children with the disease, and his notoriety at Pearl Jam, as well as his famous friends, into the fray.

Hund believes that so many celebrities want to get involved because EB is such a problem that can be fixed, with enough time and resources.

What better reason to get up in the morning to work hard towards a goal like this, to use your talent, whether as a comedian or a musician or your platform to get involved in making something happen? Hund said.

Donations made through the livestream will be used to support ongoing research projects the organization is currently funding and new treatment approaches. Hund said the EB research partnership uses a risk-based philanthropy model to get the most impact with every dollar raised.

Return on investment for us is not just return on investment; it’s a return on the impact if the work we can fund can come back and support more projects until we are cured of the disease, Hund said.

Of the four ongoing EB Phase 3 clinical trials, Hund said the organization was an early investor in three: Abeona Therapeutics EB-101 gene-corrected cell therapy (NCT04227106); Castle Creek Biosciences Gene Therapy FCX-007 (NCT04213261); and the topical gene therapy B-VEC from Krystal Biotechs (NCT04917874).

According to Hund, the gene therapy platform promoted by the EB research partnership also helps other rare diseases that have similar point gene mutations.

Beyond one big, bold and daring mission to cure a disease like EB, the work we do in EB is scalable to thousands of other rare diseases, Hund said.

Venture Into Cures offers the EB research partnership the opportunity to highlight the impact treatment can have on people with life-threatening skin disease, which also affects a patient’s internal organs. Such treatment includes gene therapy, topical drugs that relieve and heal blisters and sores, and protein replacement therapy.

In the past, the non-profit organization relied on in-person events to raise funds and raise awareness. While such events will continue once the partnership deems it safe, this virtual show has been a way to reach an even larger audience.

I think there is a real opportunity to bring [virtual and in-person events] together, bring the best of both worlds, Hund said. We were looking for ways to bring people together in person and at places across the world, but make sure there is always a digital way to share the stories with people from the comfort of their homes, from anywhere. in any country.