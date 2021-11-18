National Book Prize 2021 winners: full list





Jason Mott won the National Book Award for Fiction on Wednesday for his novel Hell of a Book, an account of a black authored book tour intertwined with a tour focused on a black boy in the rural south and a third character, The Kid, who can be imaginary. Mr Mott, who said his agent picked his work from the unsolicited slush pile 10 years ago, is a poet and the author of three novels in addition to Hell of a Book. I would like to dedicate this award to all the other crazy kids, all the strangers, the weirdos, the bullies, he said in his speech. Those who were so strange that they had no choice but to be misunderstood by the world and those around them. Those who, despite this, refuse to go beyond their imagination, refuse to give up their dreams and refuse to deny, diminish their identity, or their truth, or their loves, unlike so many others. Historian Tiya Miles won the Non-Fiction Award for All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashleys Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. The book traces the story of a family through a cotton bag that a female slave gave to her daughter in the 19th century when they were about to be sold separately.

The judges called it a brilliant and original work, examining a compilation of lives that ordinary archives erase. Dr Miles, a professor at Harvard University, received a MacArthur Engineering Fellowship in 2011. In her speech, she thanked her editor, Molly Turpin, recounting how when she said for the first time over coffee that she wanted to write a book on an old bag, her editor was thrilled. Your face lit up, she said. You were so curious. You were so receptive. You were the perfect editor for this project.

The National Book Award is one of the world’s most watched literary awards, previously awarded to figures such as William Faulkner, WH Auden and Ralph Ellison. It can boost book sales and transform an author’s profile. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Phoebe Robinson, actress and founder of Tiny Reparations Books, a Penguin Random House imprint dedicated to various voices. Her most recent book, Please Dont Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes, was published in September.

It was the second annual National Book Awards held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ms Robinson recording from the Penguin Random House headquarters in New York City and the authors and presenters beaming remotely. Over the past few years, hundreds of attendees have celebrated at a black-tie gala at Cipriani Wall Street. If there’s ever been a moment that highlighted the extraordinary experiences books offer, said Ruth Dickey, executive director of the National Book Foundation, it’s the last 20 months. Finalists for the Fiction Prize included Matrix, by Lauren Groff, about an orphaned young woman who transforms a destitute convent; Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr, a novel that spans centuries, two continents and an interstellar ship; Zorrie, by Laird Hunt, a portrait of a woman’s life in rural Indiana; and The Prophets, by Robert Jones Jr., a love story about two enslaved men on a pre-war plantation. The non-fiction finalists included A Little Devil in America, a collection of essays by Hanif Abdurraqib celebrating black performers and performers; Running from, by Lucas Bessire, on a Kansas aquifer threatened with depletion and its impact on farmers and ranchers in the region; It tastes like war, a memoir by Grace M. Cho, who cooks family recipes while exploring how war, xenophobia and colonialism are carried through the body; and Overcast at night, by Nicole Eustace, on the murder of an indigenous hunter in the 18th century. Martn Espada won the poetry prize for Floats, a book that pays tribute to the migrants who drowned in the Rio Grande. The judges said it was vital for our time and will be for those in the future, trying to make sense of today. The translated literature award went to Winter in Sokcho, a first novel by Elisa Shua Dusapin and translated from French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins which takes place in a South Korean seaside resort.

The Children’s Literature Award went to Malinda Lo’s Last Night at the Telegraph Club, who follows a 17-year-old gay boy through San Francisco’s Chinatown during Red Scare who falls in love for the first time. In her speech, she urged viewers to pay attention to their school boards and vote in local elections.

We need your support to keep our stories on the shelves. Don’t let them erase us, she said. The foundation awarded two prizes for all of its achievements. Nancy Pearl, author and librarian who worked in public library systems in Detroit, Tulsa and Seattle, received the Literarian Award, which recognizes service to the American literary community. Karen Tei Yamashita, author of eight books, including Sansei and Sensibility, Tropic of Orange and Letters to Memory, received the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, an award that has already been presented to Toni Morrison, Walter Mosley and Maxine Hong Kingston. Ms. Yamashita teaches literature and creative writing at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Ideas are dangerous and transformative, she said in her speech. Writing is therefore a creative work for which we are responsible, responsible. Writing demands our constant attention and integrity.

