Person who substitutes for another actor in a movie scene so that his or her face is not shown

In the cinema, a double is a person who substitutes for another actor so that the person’s face is not shown. There are different subsets of terms associated with a double depending on the specific body part or ability for which they double as a double, such as “double stunt”, “dance double”, “double butt” and ” double hand “.

In a recorded visual medium, a double body Where double photograph is used in some specific shots to replace a character’s credited actor.[1] The face of the body double is obscured to maintain the illusion that they are the same character; usually by filming their body at an angle that leaves their face out (eg showing the body double from the back) or in post-production by overlaying the original actor’s face over that of the body double. The double’s face is usually not seen on camera, especially when it doesn’t look like the actor; a wig will usually be used if the double’s hair color is different from that of the lead performer.[2] This contrasts with a stand-in that replaces an actor for purposes other than filming, such as scene arrangement and lighting adjustments.[3]

A body double must sometimes be able to recite their lines with the same timing as the lead actor, and also reproduce the exact physical actions in coordination with the other lead actors; generally, double photos should bear a strong resemblance to the actor they are replacing.[4] A widely used body double, especially when used in cases where the credited actor has died or left production, is known as the fake Shemp.

A double can be used for cases where special skills are needed, such as playing a musical instrument, dancing, or other athletic ability. Also, if only one part of the body is shown, the term for the double might be more specific. A common double is a “double hand,” which is used for pulling inserts where only the hand or arm is involved.[3][5] These inserts are often shot by the second unit with a duplicate at a later stage in production, mainly because it allows the main unit to use the lead cast’s time more efficiently.

Body doubles are often used for shots involving nudity. The reasons vary. The naked bodies of actors can have too many physical flaws and imperfections that would be visible on camera, especially due to aging. Some actors refuse to do nude scenes.[6][7] A common body double is the “double butt,” primarily used with television, as full body nudity is less common in this medium. The term “stunt butt” is also attested, as is “stunt cock”.[8][9]

In some productions, a scene involves two characters in the same shot who are represented by a single actor. A body double can represent one of the characters, while the credited actor plays the other, thus allowing both characters to appear on camera simultaneously. An unusual example of body dubbing took place in the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day. A scene requiring Linda Hamilton to appear as two Sarah Connors in the same scene was created using Hamilton’s identical twin sister, Leslie, as a double.[10] This has become less common with currently available digital editing that can stitch multiple takes together, allowing an actor to play the role of each character in separate takes that come together to create the image of the characters in the same frame, as with Deep. Roy who portrayed the Oompa-Loompas in Charlie and the chocolate factory.[11]

1984 cinema Double body, directed by Brian De Palma, featured a plot that hinged on the discovery that one character had, in fact, been acting as an understudy for another.[12][13]

A stuntman is a double who is often a stuntman, especially a skilled backup, used for dangerous sequences or other sophisticated stunts (especially fight scenes). Stunt liners can be used in cases where the physical condition or age of an actor prevents them from much activity, or when an actor is contractually prohibited from taking certain risks.

Double stuntmen should be distinguished from daredevils, who perform stunts only for the stunt, often as part of a career. The sequences often don’t put the stuntmen in the same mortal danger as the characters: for example, harnesses and wires can be digitally removed from the final film.

Many stunt performers have long production careers as part of a star actor’s contract “support team”, as well as the star’s cooks, coaches, dressers and assistants. Often, stuntmen have to look like their respective actors, in order to maintain the illusion that they are the actor on screen. Stuntmen Eddie Murphy, John Wayne, Harrison Ford, Steve Martin, Salman Khan and Michael Landon have been associated with their main actors for decades.

Some actors started out as stuntmen. Dyri Kristjansson, the second actor of LazyTown‘s Sportacus, started out as the stunt double of the original actor Magns Scheving. Actress Chantal Strand, best known for her dubbing Dragon tales‘ Cassie, started doing stunts on Look who’s talking now with her twin sister Michelle.

Stuntmen are also used when the actor does not legally hold the required class of driver’s license. For example, all of Andy Lau’s motorcycle scenes on Full throttle were made by the manager because he did not hold a motorcycle license.[14][15]

Non-humans are also known to have stuntmen. For example, Enzo was the stuntman of his aging father Moose on the sitcom Frasier. Football, jack russell terrier on Wishbone, would have hated swimming and therefore had cascading liners.

A double dance performs a physically difficult dance.

The Black Swan the dance doubles controversy has drawn considerable attention to dance doubles. After the 83rd Academy Awards, in which Natalie Portman won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Black Swan as a ballerina, controversy erupted over her credit for dancing in the film and her “dance double”, American Ballet Theater soloist Sarah Lane.[16]

