By rethinking the value of football, we can create a fairer sport and society | Jason stockwood

I I thought it was great, if a bit odd, to see Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney show up on the Maidenhead Uniteds pitch last month, to watch their first game as the new owners of the Wrexham AFC. They surprised everyone last year when their offer to buy the North Wales club was approved. Now that Covid’s travel rules have been relaxed, they’ve finally had the chance to see their beloved red dragons in person. As owners of another National League club, Grimsby Town FC, Andrew Pettit and I hope that some of that glitz and glamor rubs off on us all the time when we visit the racetrack in January.

I am personally delighted with the competitive nature of the National League this year, with a number of top clubs vying for the promotion of what is the fifth tier of English football. The bet that the stars of Deadpool and Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia are making in the National League, asking fans to dream big and see the Premier League as a target, is reminiscent of what is happening with the 24 teams in the league. . A number of clubs are looking for benefactors to bear financial losses while helping them gain promotion knowing that only three clubs can be successful.

The championship analogy quickly breaks down, however. No one joins a National League club driven by financial returns: it has to be about taking the club and the community to travel, and for that I admire what happens at clubs like Wrexham and Stockport County. . Both clubs have owners who take significant financial and reputational risks to wake up the sleeping giants: in the case of Stockports, they were bought by real estate entrepreneur Mark Stott in January 2020. I think they want the best. for clubs and communities; they are not the kind of dark international investors who use brokers to pass the owners and directors test for moral and financial fitness.

What worries me is the growing financial inequality that is taking root in English football. Grimsby Town will suffer a major loss this year. While budgets at our level are not officially declared, we know that we are competitive and we know that four or five of our peers spend significantly more than us to enter the Football League. While we can boast of near full attendance and improved performances at Grimsby, we are investing in the club’s long-term infrastructure and culture, and as a result our financial losses will likely be worse next year. The second year after you abandon the league, you lose all EFL alimony payments. For most homeowners at this level, there is an acceptance that the gains lie elsewhere than on the bottom line: most are more interested in helping our community redefine its future.

This inequality should exist in football or society in general is neither controversial nor problematic in itself. Endowments and natural abilities mean that the benefits are manifested in all areas of life. The problem that I and many others have with inequality is when it is blatantly unfair. While I love the excitement that glamorous owners bring to football, there are strong financial metrics that need to be applied to lower league clubs, especially around the pay structures and bonuses for each division. Which clubs can take big losses is a gamble that often does not pay off over time. It also creates unrealistic expectations among club fans as to the types of players they can attract, and leads to salary inflation for the league as a whole. This kind of market distortion is bad for the football pyramid as a whole.

The free market is a myth. All systems need operational limits with checks and balances if we are to have a healthy and competitive market. Outside of football, over the past decades we’ve seen companies abandon working-class communities in places like Grimsby in favor of cheaper labor overseas. In football we are seeing a similar process as some super rich individuals use brute force to be successful by taking losses. Even if these people act honorably, which many do, it distorts the market for everyone. And most importantly, when that doesn’t work, it leaves the kind of disastrous mess we’ve seen in Bury, Wigan Athletic and Macclesfield Town in recent years.

This is why the town of Grimsby is proud to be a member of the Fair game alliance, led by AFC Wimbledon’s Niall Couper, and I look forward to the fan-led review they will be posting soon. Even former Conservative Sports Minister Tracey Crouch seemed to understand the need to rethink the value of a football club. Football clubs are not ordinary businesses, she said in her interim conclusions. They play a vital social, civic and cultural role in their local communities. Sometimes they need to be protected from their owners, who are, after all, only the current custodians of a community asset.

Hopefully we’ll see some recommendations in the fan-led review that would help cement the lasting ownership of clubs as community assets. First, we need a massive upgrade to the Obviously Weak Owners and Administrators test. There should be a legal commitment to enshrine their commitments to fans and the local community. Second, we must encourage responsible financial conduct throughout the football pyramid and distribute finances on the basis of new equity and durability index. A portion of the huge income generated in the Premier League is expected to go to clubs that perform well in the index of clubs that are committed to financial sustainability, have good governance and believe in genuine fan and community engagement. With the profile of our game, English football could and should show real leadership: in how we not only create a more just sport, but a more just society.