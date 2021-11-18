‘Tiger King 2’ is not great





Adding relatively little to the story and jumping all over the place, the project is mostly defined by its self-reference, with almost every road leading back to the impact of the original docuseries, which was, let’s face it, 19 months since. If you’re feeling nostalgic for the early days of the pandemic for whatever reason, or can’t wait to see what Joe Exotic (along with several lawyers) is up to, the five-episode season of “Tiger King 2” is now streaming on Netflix. . The docuseries pick up where the first season left off, with Joseph Maldonado-Passage serving a 22-year sentence for violating the endangered species law and an attempted murder-for-pay plot against the owner rival of the Big Cat Sanctuary, Carole Baskin. Baskin and her current husband Howard said they felt betrayed by their portrayal in the show’s first season and refused to participate in the second. The series revisits the disappearance of Baskin’s first husband, Don Lewis, but sheds no new light. The rest of the returning cast of colorful characters appear to be enjoying the notoriety that “Tiger King” has brought them. The timing of the initial release of “Tiger King” in March 2020, looking back, couldn’t have been better. The timing now feels like a nap. Assuming this counts as the concept’s second life, let’s hope nobody is planning on seven more.

