Daredevil lead actor shares excitement for MCU Hawkeye Show





Amid all these rumors, Daredevils Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio shares his excitement for the Marvel Studios Hawkeye series on Disney +.

daredevilKingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio shares his excitement for Marvel StudiosHawk Eyeon Disney +. Marvel Cinematic Universes’ upcoming live-action series as part of Phase Four,Hawk Eye, will see Jeremy Renner return as his titular Avenger alongside Hailee Steinfeld newcomer Kate Bishop, who looks set to inherit the mantle of the former. Freely based on Matt Fraction and David AjasMy Life as a Weapon (2013), the series will follow the couple as they battle crime on the streets of New York City during the holiday season. Long before the MCU made its way to Disney +, Marvels Street-Level HeroesforbiddenNew York on Netflix. Shows includedJessica jones,Luke Cage,Iron fist,The punisher, and of course,daredevil. In addition to its multiversal theme, Phase Four of the MCU looks at the potential incorporation of Marvel characters previously unavailable to the studio. For example, Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019 brought the X-Men and Fantastic Four under Marvel Studios control, and last year Netflix’s contract with Marvel ended, leaving the fans wonder if characters like Daredevil and his associates will be introduced to the MCU. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Why Kingpin Is The Perfect Villain For Hawkeye Recently,Vincent donofriotook to Twitter to share his enthusiasm forHawk Eyeby re-tweeting a TV commercial for the series. The actors’ ironic post mentions his love for these Marvel series. D Onofrio, of course, played a pivotal role in one of the most beloved Marvel shows of all time and isrumorappear inHawk Eye. Check out his post below: Click here to see the original post DOnofrio made his debut as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin opposite Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock / Daredevil in the eponymous series. Not only did the two actors turn out to be a great on-screen match, but they both gave definitive portrayals of their respective characters. The three seasons ofdaredevilwere acclaimed with its third season ending its main storylines before the Marvel-Netflix partnership ended. Since then, fans have campaigned for a revival of the series, while rumors persist suggesting Marvel Studios may bring its characters into the MCU. Murdock is rumored to be able to provide legal aid to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bySpider-Man: No Path Home. Meanwhile, given his ties to manyHawk Eyes characters, Fisk would be featured in the upcoming Disney + series. Whether it beLokis connection schedules orBlack Widows post-credits scene, which set up Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to appear inHawk Eye, Phase Four of the MCU continues to look to the future. Having Cox and DOnofrio cameo in upcoming Marvel projects would be a great way to reintroduce them and prepare audiences for adaredevilthe comeback. DOnofrio is well aware of the aforementioned rumors and fans are keen to make it all happen. That being said, he’s probably teasing fans and, like the rest of us, is just excited for another Marvel series. Or, he could be low-key while promoting his first foray into the MCU. More: Vincent DOnofrio Is Still The Perfect Pivot In The MCU Source:Vincent donofrio Star Trek: Discovery’s Paramount + change is a blow to fans

