550-HP 2023 Fisker Ocean revealed with ‘Hollywood’ display, 350 mile range

Fisker Inc. had the global reveal of its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV on the first media day of the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The automaker plans to start production on the model exactly one year after the reveal.

The Fisker Ocean will be manufactured by Magna-Steyr at a carbon neutral factory in Graz, Austria, in four trim levels: Sport, Ultra, Extreme and One.

The Fisker Ocean Sport is expected to have a 0-60mph time of 6.9 seconds and a maximum power of 275. The Ultra is expected to have a 0-60mph time of 3.9 seconds, with peak power. estimated at 540 horsepower.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One are expected to have an estimated zero to 60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, with a maximum output of 550 horsepower.

Fisker estimates a range of 250 miles on a single charge for the single-engine, front-wheel drive version of the Ocean Sport. The all-wheel-drive, dual-engine Fisker Ocean Ultra and Ocean Extreme are estimated to cover 340 miles and 350 miles and more, respectively.

The SUV’s lineup is courtesy of CATL Lithium-Ion Phosphate Battery Cell Chemistry. CATL and Fisker have worked closely together to create high-energy packs that CATL will produce for the all-electric SUV.

Fisker opted to contract for two different cell options, higher trim level models will use a Hyper Range battery with nickel-manganese-cobalt cell chemistry.

The Fisker Ocean has solar panels on the roof that will help charge the SUV when exposed to sunlight, much like Hyundai’s solar panels on the Sonata.

The Ocean Sport will have Earth and Fun driving modes; and the Ocean Ultra and Ocean Extreme will add Hyper mode. The Extreme and the One will also have an Off-Road mode.

All Fisker Ocean models are fitted with Bridgestone tires with optional 20 inch aero wheels, as well as three 22 inch wheel options.

The interior of the five-passenger SUV features an all-vegan cabin, using recycled materials including salvaged fishing nets, old t-shirts and renewed rubber, a design unique to the company.

The Ultra, Extreme and One trims have a function that lowers the windows and retracts the roof with the push of a button in California mode, to give the SUV a convertible feel.

The Ocean has a 17.1-inch infotainment screen that switches from a portrait orientation by default to a “Hollywood” landscape mode, which is only available when the vehicle is parked.

The all-electric SUV is equipped with a high-end audio system. The available Fisker HyperSound system features a 16 speaker, 500 watt configuration.

When the car is placed in Limousine mode, rear passengers can control the volume of the audio system and adjust the heating and air conditioning.

Live updates are possible.

The Fisker Intelligent Pilot driver assistance system will be standard in every Ocean SUV. The safety suite is made up of a series of radars, ultrasonic sensors and cameras combined with processing software that constantly detects when to anticipate and prevent accidents.

The base trim level for the Fisker Ocean Sport starts at $ 37,499, before federal and state tax credits. The Fisker Ocean Ultra starts at $ 49,999. The Fisker Ocean Extreme and the One start at $ 68,999.

The Fisker Ocean is scheduled to go into production on November 17, 2022.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Volkswagen ID.4 are the natural enemies of the ocean. Ford and Volkswagen have established distribution channels, repair facilities and manufacturing centers. To date, Fisker Inc. lacks all of these.