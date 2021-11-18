Rapper Young Dolph Shot in Tennessee Cookie Shop | Entertainment

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) Rapper Young Dolph, widely admired in the hip-hop community for his authenticity and fierce independence, was shot and killed at a beloved local cookie factory in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, the reports said. authorities.

Police tweeted that they had no information to disclose about a possible suspect in the shooting, which took place at Makedas Cookies, near Memphis International Airport.

The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph is another reminder of the pain violent crime brings, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

The Memphian daily The newspaper reported that Young Dolphs cousin Mareno Myers said the 36-year-old rapper had been in town since Monday visiting an aunt with cancer and was also handing out Thanksgiving turkeys.

He was inside (Makedas), and someone rushed at him and committed suicide, Myers said.

As recently as last week, the Cookie Shop released a video on Instagram of the rapper promoting store cookies, claiming he returns to the store every time he’s in Memphis.

A large crowd gathered near the store after the shooting. At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn CJ Davis called on the public to remain calm and urged residents to stay home tonight. She did not say whether police believed other shootings investigated on Wednesday were related to the rapper’s murder.

A member of the city council called for a curfew. Davis hasn’t ruled out releasing one at some point.

Like Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in 2019, Young Dolph pursued an independent approach to the music industry. His label Paper Route Empire retained control over his music. I just had another take on his 100% ownership, he said in 2018, a mini-documentary co-produced by his label, titled Turned Dirt Into Diamonds. A lot of people don’t see what I see.

God bless Dolph, Chance the Rapper tweeted. True independent rapper from Memphis born in chicago. loved by millions of people.

Born in Chicago as Adolph Thornton Jr., he moved to Memphis at the age of 2, according to The commercial call. He said in the documentary that he was raised by his grandmother and tried to help his parents clean up their lives once he was successful.

He has released numerous mixtapes, starting with the 2008 Paper Route campaign, and several studio albums, including his 2016 debut King of Memphis. Chainz and others.

Young Dolph had three albums reaching the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with Rich Slave in 2020 peaking at No.4.

In his music, Young Dolph raps about being a drug dealer and life on the streets of Memphis. He recently performed at a concert at the University of Memphis and performed during halftime of a Memphis Grizzlies game. He was admired in Memphis as the torchbearer of the city’s rap legends, Three 6 Mafia.

Young Dolph saw himself as a workaholic, and in recent years he has focused on growing his business. I’m first CEO, then artist, he told writer Gary Suarez in a 2020 interview for Forbes, saying he strategically held back signing with a major record company. As long as I keep going up and working my value will increase.

I know what the streets want to hear, I know what the streets are going through, the jargon, the fashion, everything. It’s nothing ; this is my real life, he told Suarez.

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings. He was shot and killed several times in September 2017 after a fight outside a Los Angeles hotel. In February of the same year, his SUV was shot down in Charlotte, North Carolina more than 100 times. The incident was the inspiration for the song 100 Shots. He said he survived because he had bulletproof panels in his vehicle, The Commercial Appeal reported.

Memphis officials, athletes and many in the music industry have posted their condolences on social media.

RIP to my friend Dolph, it broke my heart, Gucci Mane posted on Twitter.

The rapper’s art agency, APA, said it was shocked and saddened by his death.

The world has lost an icon, a great man and a beloved artist who was kidnapped too soon, the agency said in a statement. His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to everyone around him has always come first and he will be sorely missed.

In a post posted to his Twitter account on October 20, Young Dolph said a doctor told him he needed time for himself.

I never knew what anxiety meant until my doctor told me I had it this morning, another tweet posted that day said.

In an August tweet he said: I still can’t believe I’ve gotten to where I am in life. always the impression of being unreal.

This is the fourth major filming in the Memphis area in the past two months. Others include a school shooting in which a 13-year-old student injured a classmate, the fatal shooting of two postal workers by a third postal worker who later committed suicide, and a shooting of mass in a Kroger grocery store in the suburb of Collierville which left two dead, including the gunman, and more than a dozen wounded.

Pearson reported from Los Angeles. the editors of Associated Press Joshua Housing in Munster, Indiana; Kristin M. Hall in Nashville, Tennessee contributed to this report.