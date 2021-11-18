Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show support for Miles Teller as actor ends fan speculation he is not vaccinated

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are alongside Miles Teller.

Fans of the 31-year-old pop star recently railed at Teller after he starred in his music video, “I Bet You Think About Me,” directed by Lively.

After the video was released, fans took to social media to wonder if Teller, 34, is vaccinated against the coronavirus and if he could have put Swift, Lively and others involved in the project into danger. The speculation follows rumors alleged earlier this year that he was not.

However, at the time, its representative denied it to the Daily Mail, stating: “Your facts are incorrect. And on Tuesday, Teller tweeted that he was “vaccinated and had been for some time.”

JAKE GYLLENHAAL SHOULD RETURN THE TAYLOR SWIFTS SCARF, DIONNE WARWICK SAYS “I WILL PAY THE SHIPPING”

“Isn’t that Miles Teller anti-vax? Why is he in @ taylorswift13’s new music video” tweeted a viewer.

Adding another: “Let me understand of all the employable players in the business, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have decided that during the pandemic they will hire the literal anti-vaxxer Miles Teller to star in their new video? Miss girls, this it’s not the case.”

Teller himself dispelled rumors regarding not only his vaccine status, but apparently his stance on vaccines in general as well.

“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to respond to rumors here, but I’m vaccinated and have been for a while,” he tweeted on Tuesday, by Initiated. “The only thing I’m against is hate.”

It looks like the post has since been deleted. Fox News has contacted a representative for Teller.

A BREAKDOWN OF TAYLOR SWIFT’S MEETING HISTORY

Meanwhile, Swift and Lively, 34, shared messages of appreciation to Teller and his wife for appearing in the video.

“So grateful to Miles for being the best dance partner and friend to me,” Swift wrote on social media alongside several photos from the video shoot.

She then praised Teller’s wife Keleigh, who also appeared in the clip.

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.]

“And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet Earth,” the singer concluded. “The bride was ready to risk anything.”

MUSICAL VIDEO BY TAYLOR SWIFT I BET YOU THINK OF ME: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT FAN THEORIES, EASTER EGGS AND MORE

Lively doubled down on her love for Teller, sharing her own post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Miles Teller [though]”, she gushed.” What a subject to watch. I’m so grateful to have had him and his immense talent to light our video beyond my wildest dreams. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She then re-shared Swift’s previous post, once again offering compliments to the actor and his wife.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“What she said. @Keleighteller my fiancee, my friend and Miles Teller,” Lively wrote. “I’m a TV guy. I’m a professional Stan band name too, apparently.”