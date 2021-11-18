Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show support for Miles Teller as actor ends fan speculation he is not vaccinated
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are alongside Miles Teller.
Fans of the 31-year-old pop star recently railed at Teller after he starred in his music video, “I Bet You Think About Me,” directed by Lively.
After the video was released, fans took to social media to wonder if Teller, 34, is vaccinated against the coronavirus and if he could have put Swift, Lively and others involved in the project into danger. The speculation follows rumors alleged earlier this year that he was not.
However, at the time, its representative denied it to the Daily Mail, stating: “Your facts are incorrect. And on Tuesday, Teller tweeted that he was “vaccinated and had been for some time.”
JAKE GYLLENHAAL SHOULD RETURN THE TAYLOR SWIFTS SCARF, DIONNE WARWICK SAYS “I WILL PAY THE SHIPPING”
“Isn’t that Miles Teller anti-vax? Why is he in @ taylorswift13’s new music video” tweeted a viewer.
Adding another: “Let me understand of all the employable players in the business, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have decided that during the pandemic they will hire the literal anti-vaxxer Miles Teller to star in their new video? Miss girls, this it’s not the case.”
Teller himself dispelled rumors regarding not only his vaccine status, but apparently his stance on vaccines in general as well.
“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to respond to rumors here, but I’m vaccinated and have been for a while,” he tweeted on Tuesday, by Initiated. “The only thing I’m against is hate.”
It looks like the post has since been deleted. Fox News has contacted a representative for Teller.
A BREAKDOWN OF TAYLOR SWIFT’S MEETING HISTORY
Meanwhile, Swift and Lively, 34, shared messages of appreciation to Teller and his wife for appearing in the video.
“So grateful to Miles for being the best dance partner and friend to me,” Swift wrote on social media alongside several photos from the video shoot.
She then praised Teller’s wife Keleigh, who also appeared in the clip.
[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.]
“And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet Earth,” the singer concluded. “The bride was ready to risk anything.”
MUSICAL VIDEO BY TAYLOR SWIFT I BET YOU THINK OF ME: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT FAN THEORIES, EASTER EGGS AND MORE
Lively doubled down on her love for Teller, sharing her own post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.
“Miles Teller [though]”, she gushed.” What a subject to watch. I’m so grateful to have had him and his immense talent to light our video beyond my wildest dreams. “
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She then re-shared Swift’s previous post, once again offering compliments to the actor and his wife.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“What she said. @Keleighteller my fiancee, my friend and Miles Teller,” Lively wrote. “I’m a TV guy. I’m a professional Stan band name too, apparently.”
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-blake-lively-support-miles-teller-shuts-down-unvaccinated-claims
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]