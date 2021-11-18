Hollywood Music In Media Awards Announce Film and Other Visual Media Award Winners for 12th Annual HMMA Show





INCLUDING A NEW CATEGORY “Outstanding On-Screen Performance in a Film” WINNERS INCLUDE HANS ZIMMER, THE DESSNERS, ALBERTO IGLESIAS, RACHEL PORTMAN, BILLIE EILISH, EMILIA JONES, ADAM LEVINE FULL LIST OF FILM WINNERS BELOW HOLLYWOOD, California, November 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) today announced the WINNERS in the Film and All Music for Visual Media categories. Watch the recorded show on www.hmmawards.com The winners of the films in the sheet music, song, screen performance and other genre music categories include: DO NOT LOOK FOR, DUNE, NOT TIME TO DIE, CODA, RESPECT, PARALLEL MOTHERS, and C’MON C’MON. The winning composers include many past Oscar winners and nominees, including Hans zimmer, Nicolas britell, Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, Rachel Portman, Mychael Danna, and Marco beltrami. Songwriters winners include Adam levine and Savan Kotecha, Billie Eilish, Finneas and Rufus wainwright. CODA won two awards: Best Song for an Independent Film “Beyond the Shore” and Best On-Screen Musical Performance of a Song (Original or Pre-existing), for Amelia Jones like Ruby singing and signing “Both Sides Now”, through Joni mitchell, at his audition for Berklee School of music. Non-cinematic winners included for outstanding soundtrack to Netflix’s hit Korean-language show SQUID GAMES with acceptance speech by Seoul, Korea by composer Jung Jae-he. Film studio winners by the numbers: MGM 4, Apple 3, Paramount 2, Sony Pictures Classics 2, Netflix 1, Warner Bros. 1, A24 1, Discovery 1 and Focus Features 1. For television, Netflix received the most awards. Emilia Jones’ onscreen performance of “Both Sides Now” in the feature film CODA (Apple +) won the HMMA Award Billie Eilish, Adam levine, Emilia jones, Hans zimmer, Alberto Iglesias placeholder image & More Win HMMA Awards. New category introduced The prizes have been awarded Wednesday, November 17, 2021 To 5:30 p.m. (PST). The HMMAs honor composers, songwriters, music supervisors and filmmakers for their work in music for film, television, and video games. Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) is the premier awards organization to honor original music (song and score) in all visual media around the world. HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and Emmys that occur months later. The Hollywood Music in Media Awards will feature musical performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists and the new category, Exceptional on-screen performance in a movie. The new category recognized an exceptional song (original or pre-existing performance). This award will be presented to the on-screen artist. The story continues Past HMMA winners who went on to win Oscars include Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon batiste for SOUL, Hildur Gunadttir for JOKER, Ludwig Goransson for the BLACK PANTHER, Alexandre Desplat for SHAPE OF WATER, songs from JUDAS & THE BLACK MESSIAH, LA LA LAND, A STAR IS BORN and more. HMMA voters consist of selected journalists, Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy voters. For a list of winners and nominees in all categories, visit https://www.hmmawards.com/2021-music-in-visual-media-nominations/ THE WINNERS OF THE HMMA FILM IN BOLD AND UNDERLINE SHEET MUSIC – LONG MEMORY

DON’T SEARCH (Netflix) – Nicolas britell SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

C’MON C’MON (A24) – Bryce dessner & Aaron Dessner SHEET MUSIC – FILM SCIFI / FANTASY

DUNE (Warner Bros.) – Hans zimmer SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (Foreign language)

PARALLEL MOTHERS (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias placeholder image SHEET MUSIC – ANIMATED FILM

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Mychael Danna and Jeff danna SONG – LONG MEMORY

“No Time to Die” by NO TIME TO DIE (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) – Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Beyond the Shore” by CODA (Apple) – Written by Nick baxter, His Honor, Marius de Vries, Matt Dahan. Interpreted by Emilia jones SONG – PERFORMANCE ON SCREEN

Emilia jones – “Both Sides Now” by CODA (Apple) written by Joni mitchell. SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Good Mood” by PAW PATROL (Paramount Pictures) – Written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam levine. Interpreted by Adam levine

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Secret Sister” by REBEL HEARTS (Discovery +) – Written and performed by Rufus wainwright SHEET MUSIC – HORROR FILM

A QUIET PLACE II (Paramount Pictures) – Marco beltrami SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

JULIA (Sony Pictures Classic) – Rachel Portman PRESS CONTACT: COSTA COMMUNICATIONS LANA LAY /RAY COSTA

[email protected]; [email protected] (323) 650-3588 Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollywood-music-in-media-awards-announces-film-and-other-visual-media-award-winners-for-12th-annual-hmma-show- 301427459.html SOURCE Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hollywood-music-media-awards-announces-023000392.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos