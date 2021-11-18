Prince Charles addresses the health of Queen Elizabeth





Prince Charles provided an update on the health of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her visit to Jordan on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on their first overseas tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, visiting Jordan and Egypt for four days to discuss the climate crisis. Talk to Sky News At an event focused on environmental issues, the Prince of Wales, 73, was asked how the Queen is doing amid her lingering health issues. “She’s fine, thank you very much,” he replied. “Once you get to 95 it’s not as easy as it used to be,” he added, before joking, “That’s bad enough at 73.” Prince Charles’ remarks on his mother’s health come three days after the Queen was forced to call off what was supposed to be her return to royal duties due to a sprained back. A statement from Buckingham Palace on Sunday confirmed the Queen had sprained her back and “decided with great regret this morning that she will not be able to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the cenotaph.” Her Majesty is disappointed to miss the service, ”the statement added. On October 20, the Queen, who is Britain’s oldest and longest-serving monarch, canceled a planned trip to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised her to rest. That same afternoon, the Queen entered the King Edward VII Private Hospital in London and was released at lunchtime the next day. Later that month, the Queen canceled plans to attend the UN climate summit in Glasgow, and on October 29, her doctors told her to only undertake light activities and advised her to stay away. rest for two more weeks. The Queen’s health issues and her hospitalization, her first hospitalization in many years, also prompted her medical team to recommend that she change her daily routine. The Queen has been advised to give her signature Dubonnet cocktail in the evening, said British historian Andrew Robert TODAY, and forgo long walks with her beloved dogs in Windsor Great Park. On November 1, the Queen, who is never one to sit for long, was pictured walking through the grounds of Windsor Castle in her Jaguar. Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/news/news/prince-charles-addresses-queen-elizabeths-health-rcna5922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos