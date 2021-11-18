Hollywood is the largest city in South Florida without police cameras. When will that change?











© Linda Trischitta / Sentinel of the Sun

The Taser International body camera kit used by members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Hollywood Police are seeking funds for their own cameras.





Hollywood is the largest city in South Florida that does not equip officers with body cameras, a liability issue was raised again this week when a teenage car theft suspect died in custody after a police chase from Hollywood to Miami-Dade County.

Officers involved in the chase and its aftermath have no video to back up their account of what happened after a stolen Alfa Romeo crashed. Investigators will have to compare the contradictory accounts to the conclusions of the Miami-Dade forensic pathologists on the young person’s death.

Witnesses to Sunday’s confrontation told a television crew that Hollywood police beat and kicked suspect after crashing the stolen car in a Miami-Dade neighborhood, but it’s unclear whether they gave the same story to investigators who investigated the incident.

Officials in Hollywood have said officers may have body cameras available early next year, if federal funding arrives. The money would be used to purchase 250 cameras, as well as the technology and staff to maintain and review the footage.

Officials attribute the delay to a combination of bureaucracy and cost, although that hasn’t stopped larger agencies such as the Fort Lauderdale Police Force and the Broward Sheriff’s Office from ordering cameras for their agents.

A South Florida Sun Sentinel Survey earlier this year, we found out that the problem was compounded by a lack of transparency in K-9 units.

Nearly one in five people bitten in Broward County were 17 or younger, despite policies discouraging police from releasing K-9s on children. In Hollywood, this statistic was particularly striking: almost half of those bitten were young people.

In Coral Springs, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, and Fort Lauderdale, relatively few officers had cameras because the programs had just started. Even now, there are more officers recording, but not all K-9 cops carry cameras. Some of those who turned them off or forgot to turn them on without consequence.

While critics and prosecutors have relied on body camera footage to berate officers for their conduct on the job, police have been equally ready to use cameras to defend their actions and clear their names.

After the arrest in 2019 of the teenager Delucca Rolle in Tamarac, body camera footage featured heavily at the bar your complaints on the ground lodged by the accused officers. The footage led a Broward judge to dismiss the charges against one of the officers. The same video shows a second officer facing one count of battery misdemeanor.

Hollywood City Commissioner Caryl Shuham began pushing for cameras shortly after taking office in 2019. City officials said on Wednesday U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz had filed a draft Appropriations Bill in April for $ 1.7 million, and the Hollywood Police Department went on to ask for $ 650,000. federal grant.

Things with the city tend to take a long time, Shuham said. It was moving slowly, and now they were excited with cautious optimism.

The answers to the question of whether federal funding will be granted are expected to be made public next month. But city of Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey said the cameras would come on a smaller scale without the funding.

The city has set aside money to support the program, she said. We cannot do as much without federal assistance, but we will move forward.

Police officials have backed the effort, she said, although some police critics say the department has historically blocked body cameras.

We’ve been insisting on this for years, said Jerry Viskocil, a local activist who has advocated for cameras to hold police accountable to prevent them from filing evidence. You have to take them at their word, and they’ve proven too many times that they can’t be trusted.

Rafael Olmeda can be contacted at [email protected] or 954-356-4457. Follow him on twitter @rolmeda.