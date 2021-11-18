Self-portrait of Frida Kahlo breaks auction recordsExBulletin







Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images Frida Kahlo’s “Diego y yo”, a painting of herself with the image of her husband on the forehead, sold for $ 34.9 million at an auction at Sotheby’s Tuesday night. The art dealer described it as “the last of his great self-portraits”. This is the highest sum ever paid at auction for a work by a Latin American artist. The price is also more than triple the highest amount previously paid for a work by Kahlo at an auction. This is not the first time that “Diego y yo” has made history: when the painting sold for $ 1.4 million in 1990, Kahlo became the first Latin American artist to surpass the bar. million dollars at auction. Kahlo created the painting in 1949, 20 years after first marrying painter Diego Rivera. This marked a time when the Mexican artist was at the peak of his abilities, and also when his health was declining: Kahlo had numerous surgeries on his spine in 1949, and she began a nine-month hospital stay. When she went out, she often leaned on a wheelchair. In “Diego y yo”, Kahlo portrays herself with three tears flowing from her eyes, with her husband superimposed above her famous eyebrows. “She has such a powerful gaze. She looks at you and she just cuts you off,” said Anna Di Stasi, Latin American Art Director at Sotheby’s. “And those three tears that fall on her check are just the most powerful tears I have ever seen in the history of art.” By 1949, Kahlo and Rivera had reconciled many of their differences in the turbulent relationship, during which the two artists engaged in multiple affairs. But the painting is widely seen as an expression of Kahlo’s grief over Rivera’s affair with her friend, actress Mara Flix Rivera painted a portrait of a scantily clad Flix that same year. “It destroys her completely,” Di Stasi said of Kahlo’s predicament. With a final sale price approaching $ 35 million, “Diego y yo” erases the previous auction record for a Latin American work of art set by Rivera’s painting “The Rivals”. Kahlo’s husband painted “The Rivals” a few years after their marriage; he brought back a Price of $ 9.8 million at a Christie’s auction in 2018. “You could call tonight’s result the ultimate rematch, but in fact it’s the ultimate validation of Kahlo’s extraordinary talent and global appeal,” Di Stasi said in a press release on the sale. The record for the highest price ever paid at auction for a work by a female artist is held by “Jimson Weed / White Flower No. 1” by Georgia O’Keeffe, sold at Sotheby’s a few years ago for more than 44 millions of dollars.

