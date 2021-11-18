“Rust” script never called for shooting a gun: Hollywood Reporter

Photo by Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Content of the article LOS ANGELES A member of the crew working on the western Rust said in a lawsuit Wednesday that the script never asked to shoot a gun in a scene Alec Baldwin was rehearsing when he killed a director of photography last month.

Content of the article Script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, alleges that Baldwin should have checked the firearm himself for live ammunition rather than relying on the assistant directors’ claim that the Colt .45 revolver was safe to use . In our opinion, Mr Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking it and without the gunsmith doing so in his presence, said Mitchell’s lawyer Gloria Allred. , during a press conference. Mitchell, who has said she was in the crosshairs, alleges assault, intentional emotional distress and willful harm and seeks unspecified damages in the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Rust” gunsmith accused of fatal shooting, lawyer says Rust Gaffer files legal action against Alec Baldwin and crew members Alec Baldwin calls on police on film sets to monitor gun safety

Content of the article I relive the gunshots and the sound of the pistol exploding over and over again, said Mitchell, who called authorities immediately after the Oct.21 incident. The lawsuit, the second to be filed on the incident, names Baldwin, the film producers, assistant director Dave Halls and Hannah Gutierrez, the gunsmith who was in charge of the weapons used in the film. Representatives for Baldwin, producers and Halls did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Gutierrez said he has yet to see the trial. Baldwin said he was heartbroken and was cooperating with the law enforcement investigation. Rust Movie Productions is conducting its own investigation.

Content of the article Authorities in New Mexico said they were investigating how a live bullet ended up in a gun Baldwin used as he rehearsed a scene inside a church at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. No criminal charges have been laid. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when Baldwin was told a gun had been safely fired, investigators said. Other live tours were also found on the set. The lawsuit said Rust’s script called for three tight camera shots for the scene, one of Baldwin’s eyes, another from a bloodstain and a third on Baldwin’s chest as he reached out towards the holster and withdrew the weapon. Baldwin intentionally, without cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene did not call for the arming and firing of a gun, the lawsuit claims. Allred said she believed Baldwin’s behavior on set was reckless and alleged other security protocols were flouted or ignored. Last week, chief electrician Serge Svetnoy filed a negligence complaint against producers.

