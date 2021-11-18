Mom Mia | Entertainment | thedailytimes.com

Entertainment
The student actors on stage for the next production of the musical Mamma Mia! of Maryville High Schools! will be shocked if they don’t hear their audience singing.
Some audience members might even prefer to dance the islands to iconic tunes like Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Waterloo and SOS. The piece is based on songs composed by Swedish pop / dance group ABBA in 1975, long before the birth of one of these children.
But many of them saw the movie adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan which was released in 2008. A sequel came out 10 years later.
The MHS production will be presented on Friday and Saturday, November 20, both at 7 p.m., and on November 21 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Lillian Snead, the musical’s only senior, plays Donna, Sophie’s mother, who gets married on a tropical island. The character, Snead said, is someone who has worked hard his whole life and hasn’t been so lucky in love.
She is fiercely independent, said Snead. She knows what she wants and she works for it. It’s a bit of a problem because she refuses help from anyone. She goes too far and feels alone.
The plot centers on Sophie and Sky’s upcoming wedding. Sophie hasn’t said anything about who her father is, but thanks to some detective work, she’s able to reduce him to three. She invites them to her wedding, but they each think they’ve been invited by Donna.
There are tense moments, great dramatic scenes, moments of giggles and tender scenes all set to the huge sounds of ABBA. Of course, a disco ball has its place among charm and chaos.
This is a project that has been in the works for two years, said Clarissa Feldt, professor of dramatic arts. The theater department organized a fundraiser two years ago to put on a musical; then COVID hit and the plans failed. MHS hasn’t done one since 2017, and Feldt decided this year that it’s finally time.
Many of those kids took up musical theater last year, she said. Now they can put it into practice.
Erika Hill has been very busy these past few weeks as a lighting designer. Mom Mia! is a big production with big stages and big songs, she said. All the participants are ready, she promised.
Will Irvine is an actor who plays one of Donnas’ former loves, Sam. He is among the men believed to be Sophie’s father. Irvine said Sam was apprehensive after finding out he had been brought to the island under false pretenses. He was Donnas’ first love.
Irvine was more than ready to pull off this massive musical. He has participated in several productions in community theater groups and also in MHS.
Because this is such an iconic production, Feldt hired a Music Director for it. Robby Clemens is an MHS alumnus and also a student actor. It’s been her job for months to teach these catchy songs to the actors.
There is also a professional group to play each of these ABBA classics. Clemens is one of them.
We have seven musicians including me and an amazing four keyboards, he explained. Which never happens. Keyboards are needed for the huge sound effects, he said. There is also a drummer, a bassist and a guitarist.
Other actors include Eliza Kate Bonneville as Sophie; Carter Twiner as Harry Bright; Gia Terry as Bill Austin; Sky is played by Kyler Anderson, while Livia Odoi is Rosie; Arrowyn Casenheiser stars as Lisa and Ashley Blair is Ali. Caleb Sexton is Pepper and Mal ONeal plays Eddie and Caroline Miller is Father Alexandrios. Addison French is Tanya.
Also among the Islanders and wedding guests are Brooke Ballew, Kynsie Hall, Eva Kaufmann, Lucy Miller, Zak ONeal, Akyra Puckett, Kylie Reneau, Haley Taylor, Abilene Williams, Katie Wilson and Lily Wilson. The manager is Jessica Smith.
Both Clemens and Feldt know that expectations will be high for these performances. Snead and Hill have said they are not worried. It’s going to be amazing, they both said.
It has been a consuming experience, said Snead. I won’t remember any of my math classes next semester but I will remember Mamma Mia! she said.
The talent is there to make this show unforgettable, Feldt said. She said she chose Mamma Mia! because it’s fun to do and has such lovely songs in it. It will be an opportunity for the actors and the audience to fully escape reality, she added.
Plus, she has always been a huge fan of ABBA and the sound of the 70s.
I’ve always loved ABBA and the Bee Gees, but the Bee Gees don’t have a musical yet, so I couldn’t do that one, Feldt said.
Students, teachers and others have stopped in recent days to hear students singing and dancing on stage during rehearsals. Anticipation has been built.
Everyone knows Mamma Mia! said Clemens. It has a timeless appeal.
